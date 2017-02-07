KING
HS Hoops Highlights: Seattle Prep vs. West Seattle boys

West Seattle beats Seattle Prep 53-49 in the Metro League quarterfinals

KING 9:10 PM. PST February 07, 2017

The West Seattle boys beat Seattle Prep 53-49 in the Metro League quarterfinals.

