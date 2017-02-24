KING
HS Hoops Highlights: Seattle Prep vs. Prairie girls

Seattle Prep beats Prairie, 55-53 in girls high school basketball. Prep moves on from regionals to state.

KING 11:02 PM. PST February 24, 2017

The Seattle Prep girls beat Prairie 55-53 in the 3A Regionals.

(© 2017 KING)


