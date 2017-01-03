Close HS Hoops Highlights: Nathan Hale 110, O'Dea 68 Nathan Hale vs. O'Dea Basketball Highlights KING 5 Sports , KING 11:18 PM. PST January 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Michael Porter Jr. scored 52 points to lead Nathan Hale, the nation's top high school team, to a 110-68 win over O'Dea. (© 2017 KING) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Oldest Southern Resident orca presumed dead Warren Moon's first thoughts on Seahawks-Lions matchup Group touring country to resist Trump 2017 Fireworks, New Year's at the Needle Legislative bills pre-filed for 2017 Community mourns plane crash victims First Alert Weather Seattle residents get $100 to donate to campaigns More Stories Washington state denies sublease for coal export terminal Jan. 3, 2017, 4:04 p.m. Mount Vernon officer tells wife, 'I'm OK.' Jan. 3, 2017, 5:02 p.m. Seattle Democracy Vouchers in the mail Jan. 3, 2017, 7:07 p.m.
