HS Hoops Highlights: Nathan Hale 110, O'Dea 68

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:18 PM. PST January 03, 2017

Michael Porter Jr. scored 52 points to lead Nathan Hale, the nation's top high school team, to a 110-68 win over O'Dea.

