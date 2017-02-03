KING
HS Hoops Highlights: Lakeside vs. Bishop Blanchet girls

Bishop Blanchet beats Lakeside 65-41

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:48 PM. PST February 03, 2017

The Bishop Blanchet girls beat Lakeside 65-41.  The Braves are now 20-0.

