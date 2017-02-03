Close HS Hoops Highlights: Lakeside vs. Bishop Blanchet girls Bishop Blanchet beats Lakeside 65-41 KING 5 Sports , KING 10:48 PM. PST February 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Bishop Blanchet girls beat Lakeside 65-41. The Braves are now 20-0. (© 2017 KING) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Auburn tackles problem properties Judge to hear lawsuit against executive order Officer makes remarkable recovery Boeing 777X becoming real Sick and Forgotten at Handford Federal judge grants temporary restraining order on Trump travel ban A dusting of snow in Seattle RAW: Protest at Seattle City Hall against Wells Fargo, DAPL 22-year-old travels to nearly 70 countries Livestream 2 More Stories Judge grants restraining order against Trump's… Feb. 3, 2017, 2:10 p.m. Decades old family photos surface in supermarket… Feb. 3, 2017, 8:43 p.m. Kids support fast food worker, victim of racism Feb. 3, 2017, 9:29 p.m.
