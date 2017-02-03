KING
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

HS Hoops Highlights: Interlake vs. Juanita girls

Juanita beats Interlake 57-39 in the KingCo 3A playoffs

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:54 PM. PST February 03, 2017

The Juanita girls beat Interlake 57-39 in the KingCo 3A playoffs.

(© 2017 KING)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories