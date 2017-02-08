Close HS Hoops Highlights: Garfield vs. Bishop Blanchet girls The Bishop Blanchet girls remain undefeated with a 63-55 win over Garfield in the Metro semifinals. KING 5 Sports , KING 10:27 PM. PST February 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Bishop Blanchet girls remain undefeated with a 63-55 win over Garfield in the Metro League semifinals. (© 2017 KING) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS One dead after car goes into pond along I-5 in Federal Way White House Push back against Ivanka Trump's brand a "direct attack" on the President Vehicle submerged in retention pond in Federal Way Flight attendants fighting human trafficking Appeals court hears AG's case against Trump Errors in C.L.U.E report costs consumers Daycare employee accused of child abuse FInstagram for web Council votes to divest from Wells Fargo Some areas may be without power until Friday More Stories Whatcom Co. declares emergency due to severe winter weather Feb. 8, 2017, 3:22 p.m. Former Hanford doctor ‘under duress' to disregard… Feb. 8, 2017, 10:52 p.m. Lawmakers target illegal gun buyers Feb. 8, 2017, 6:16 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs