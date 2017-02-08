KING
HS Hoops Highlights: Garfield vs. Bishop Blanchet girls

The Bishop Blanchet girls remain undefeated with a 63-55 win over Garfield in the Metro semifinals.

The Bishop Blanchet girls remain undefeated with a 63-55 win over Garfield in the Metro League semifinals.

