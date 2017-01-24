KING
HS Hoops Highlights: Federal Way beats Jefferson 92-65

Federal Way beats Jefferson 92-65

KING 5 Sports , KING 12:13 AM. PST January 25, 2017

Highlights from the Federal Way boys win over Thomas Jefferson 92-65.

