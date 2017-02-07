Close HS Hoops Highlights: Cleveland vs. West Seattle girls West Seattle beats Cleveland 71-52 in the Metro League quarterfinals KING 5 Sports , KING 10:30 PM. PST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The West Seattle girls beat Cleveland 71-52 in the Metro League quarterfinals. (© 2017 KING) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Flight attendants fighting human trafficking Seattle business owner target of hate crime Icy side roads, parking lots for parts of Puget Sound Social Security program faces snafu Appeals court to hear AG's case against Trump Livestream 2 Prosecutor: Crack down on illegal gun buyers First Alert Forecast Barack Obama & Richard Branson face off on the water Snow knocks down power lines in Olympia More Stories Judge questions claim travel ban has Muslim bias Feb. 6, 2017, 2:01 p.m. Crews continue to clean up snow in Western Washington Feb. 7, 2017, 6:24 p.m. Errors in private insurance database costs consumers Feb. 7, 2017, 9:56 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs