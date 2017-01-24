Close HS Hoops Highlights: Beamer girls beat Auburn Riverside 58-41 Beamer beats Auburn Riverside 58-41 KING 5 Sports , KING 12:25 AM. PST January 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Highlights from the Todd Beamer girls 58-41 win over Auburn Riverside. (© 2017 KING) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS State Senator calls protests 'Un-American' Small plane crashes in Discovery Bay Victim expresses empathy for protest shooter President Trump to advance Dakota Access Pipeline Pot shop owner may lose everything in fire Women's March Seattle This is Us episode 13 aftershow Fishermen disagree on salmon season meetings Video of UW protest and shooting More Stories NBC News: Trump Expected to Sign Order to Fund Border Wall Jan 25, 2017, 12:39 a.m. Burien may sue FAA over flight pattern change Jan 24, 2017, 9:20 p.m. Trump signs actions to advance Dakota Access,… Jan 24, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs