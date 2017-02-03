KING
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

HS Hoops Highlights: Arlington vs. Shorecrest

Shorecrest beats Arlington 69-58

KING 10:40 PM. PST February 03, 2017

The Shorecrest boys move to 18-1 with a 69-58 win over Arlington.

(© 2017 KING)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories