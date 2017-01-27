Close HS Basketball - Nathan Hale holds on to beat Garfield 69-65 Nathan Hale goes to Garfield High School and beats the Bulldogs in boys basketball, 69-65. KING 5 SPORTS , KING 11:21 PM. PST January 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST In high school boys basketball, Nathan Hale holds on to beat Garfield, 69-65. Here are the highlights from Garfield High School. Copyright 2016 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 'Can you hear me' phone scam King County Sheriff on immigration order President's expected ban on some refugees RAW: SkyKING over massive apartment building fire in Lynnwood Public can weigh in on future of dams Victims of Lynnwood fire Crews battle 3-alarm Lynnwood fire Nisqually tribe won't fish chum after historic decision Man killed after confronting car prowler Pound pups help detect trafficked wildlife More Stories Business fined for denying employee use of service dog Jan 27, 2017, 5:54 p.m. Last-minute Lunar New Year preps underway Jan 27, 2017, 9:42 p.m. Flu deaths up to 114 in Washington Jan 27, 2017, 2:37 p.m.
