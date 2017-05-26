Close HS Baseball: Puyallup beats Skyview 5-4 High school state semifinals KING 5 Sports , KING 11:47 PM. PDT May 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST In the 4A state baseball semifinals at Safeco Field, Puyallup beat Skyview 5-4. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Faculty member afraid to come to campus Kaepernick's got a big problem and it's not his political stance, says ESPN's Brock Huard Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist' Lumber spill blocks eastbound I-90 near Snoqualmie New law tackles digital citizenship in schools A preview of what can be expected on the roadways this Memorial Day weekend Social media plays role in alleged assault on 14-year-old Cleaning up Pierce County Brock Huard on Kaepernick Takeaways from President Trump at NATO More Stories Ferris wheel accident: ride operator is first to… May 26, 2017, 7:00 p.m. Kent police change false alarm policy May 26, 2017, 10:09 p.m. Police: 2 killed in MAX train stabbing after suspect… May 26, 2017, 5:04 p.m.
