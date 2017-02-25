HS 3A regional girls hoops: Stanwood 51, Bellevue 45

Stanwood girls beat Bellevue in basketball in the 3A regionals at Bellevue College.

Stanwood beats Bellevue, 51-45 in the 3A regionals in girls basketball. Stanwood advances to the quarterfinals in state on Thursday. Bellevue is still going to the Tacoma Dome, but they'll have to play Seattle Prep on Wednesday.

