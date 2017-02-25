Close HS 3A regional girls hoops: Stanwood 51, Bellevue 45 Stanwood beats Bellevue, 51-45 in the 3A regionals to advance to the Tacoma Dome for girls basketball. KING 5 SPORTS , KING 12:13 AM. PST February 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Stanwood beats Bellevue, 51-45 in the 3A regionals in girls basketball. Stanwood advances to the quarterfinals in state on Thursday. Bellevue is still going to the Tacoma Dome, but they'll have to play Seattle Prep on Wednesday. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Bill could relieve car tab shock First Alert Weather Adoption Reunion Community rallies around Burlington pastor Save the Skykomish Hotel Couple delivers baby in parking lot Lowland snow possible Mason County Diversity Zillow Affordable Pockets Giraffe Birth Facts More Stories Expect lowland snow, wintry mix Sunday morning Feb 25, 2017, 10:59 a.m. Plum breaks NCAA scoring mark as Washington beats Utah 84-77 Feb 25, 2017, 4:35 p.m. Local vet's story of survival already bestseller Feb 25, 2017, 6:28 p.m.
