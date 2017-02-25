KING
HS 3A regional girls hoops: Stanwood 51, Bellevue 45

Stanwood beats Bellevue, 51-45 in the 3A regionals to advance to the Tacoma Dome for girls basketball.

Stanwood beats Bellevue, 51-45 in the 3A regionals in girls basketball.  Stanwood advances to the quarterfinals in state on Thursday.  Bellevue is still going to the Tacoma Dome, but they'll have to play Seattle Prep on Wednesday.

