HS 3A regional boys hoops: Garfield 83, Stanwood 76

Garfield's boys basketball team beats Stanwood, 83-76 in the 3A regionals at Bellevue College.

Garfield's boys basketball team beats Stanwood, 83-76 in the 3A regionals. Garfield advances to the quarterfinals at state. Stanwood is heading to the Tacoma Dome as well. They face Shorecrest on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KING