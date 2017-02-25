Close HS 3A regional boys hoops: Garfield 83, Stanwood 76 Garfield beats Stanwood, 83-76 in the 3A regionals for boys basketball. Garfield advances to state. KING 5 SPORTS , KING 12:13 AM. PST February 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Garfield's boys basketball team beats Stanwood, 83-76 in the 3A regionals. Garfield advances to the quarterfinals at state. Stanwood is heading to the Tacoma Dome as well. They face Shorecrest on Wednesday. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Bill could relieve car tab shock First Alert Weather Adoption Reunion Community rallies around Burlington pastor Save the Skykomish Hotel Couple delivers baby in parking lot Lowland snow possible Mason County Diversity Zillow Affordable Pockets Giraffe Birth Facts More Stories Expect lowland snow, wintry mix Sunday morning Feb 25, 2017, 10:59 a.m. Plum breaks NCAA scoring mark as Washington beats Utah 84-77 Feb 25, 2017, 4:35 p.m. Local vet's story of survival already bestseller Feb 25, 2017, 6:28 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs