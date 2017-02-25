KING
HS 3A regional boys hoops: Garfield 83, Stanwood 76

Garfield beats Stanwood, 83-76 in the 3A regionals for boys basketball. Garfield advances to state.

KING 5 SPORTS February 26, 2017

Garfield's boys basketball team beats Stanwood, 83-76 in the 3A regionals.  Garfield advances to the quarterfinals at state.   Stanwood is heading to the Tacoma Dome as well.  They face Shorecrest on Wednesday.

