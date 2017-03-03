High School State Semifinal Hoops Scores, Friday, March 3rd

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL



State 1A

Consolation

La Center 49, Warden 42



Newport 49, Cascade Christian 41



Semifinal

Freeman 43, Kings 34



Zillah 72, Lynden Christian 57



State 1B

Consolation

Muckleshoot Tribal School 64, Odessa-Harrington 58



Yakama Tribal 75, Neah Bay 59



Semifinal

Lummi 47, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 41



Sunnyside Christian 48, Pomeroy 43



State 2A

Consolation

Anacortes 79, Pullman 66



North Kitsap 57, Prosser 45



Semifinal

Foss 54, Lynden 51



Selah 83, Olympic 57



State 2B

Semifinals

Kittitas 67, St. George's 59



Liberty (Spangle) 57, Life Christian Academy 49



Consolation

Napavine 64, Toledo 47



Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60, Adna 43



State 3A

Consolation

Rainier Beach 93, Wilson 72



Stanwood 61, Seattle Prep 58



Semifinal

Nathan Hale 84, Lincoln 60



West Seattle 44, Garfield 43



State 4A

Consolation

Curtis 64, Enumclaw 48



Federal Way 77, Kennedy 56



Semifinal

Kentwood 56, Gonzaga Prep 53



Union 63, Richland 61



GIRLS BASKETBALL



State 1A

Consolation

Bellevue Christian 44, La Center 33



Lynden Christian 52, Meridian 46



Semifinal

Cashmere 41, Okanogan 36



Mount Baker 65, Granger 58



State 1B

Consolation

Oakesdale 66, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 28



Tacoma Baptist 60, Neah Bay 57



Semifinal

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Colton 46



Republic 50, Sunnyside Christian 45



State 2A

Consolation

Wapato 63, Washougal 44



White River 56, Archbishop Murphy 53



Semifinal

Burlington-Edison 59, Black Hills 55



Lynden 61, W. F. West 53



State 2B

Consolation

St. George's 52, Colfax 42



White Swan 52, Dayton 41



Semifinal

Davenport 44, Ilwaco 20



Kalama 61, Wahkiakum 48



State 3A

Consolation

Kamiakin 64, Seattle Prep 40



Lynnwood 62, Stanwood 60



Semifinal

Blanchet 55, Lincoln 42



Mercer Island 60, Snohomish 51



State 4A

Consolation

Central Valley 46, Kentlake 23



Sunnyside 45, Camas 34



Semifinal

Glacier Peak 55, Moses Lake 51



Kentridge 54, Bellarmine Prep 41



