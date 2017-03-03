High School State Semifinal Hoops Scores, Friday, March 3rd

Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
State 1A
Consolation
La Center 49, Warden 42
Newport 49, Cascade Christian 41
Semifinal
Freeman 43, Kings 34
Zillah 72, Lynden Christian 57
State 1B
Consolation
Muckleshoot Tribal School 64, Odessa-Harrington 58
Yakama Tribal 75, Neah Bay 59
Semifinal
Lummi 47, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 41
Sunnyside Christian 48, Pomeroy 43
State 2A
Consolation
Anacortes 79, Pullman 66
North Kitsap 57, Prosser 45
Semifinal
Foss 54, Lynden 51
Selah 83, Olympic 57
State 2B
Semifinals
Kittitas 67, St. George's 59
Liberty (Spangle) 57, Life Christian Academy 49
Consolation
Napavine 64, Toledo 47
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60, Adna 43
State 3A
Consolation
Rainier Beach 93, Wilson 72
Stanwood 61, Seattle Prep 58
Semifinal
Nathan Hale 84, Lincoln 60
West Seattle 44, Garfield 43
State 4A
Consolation
Curtis 64, Enumclaw 48
Federal Way 77, Kennedy 56
Semifinal
Kentwood 56, Gonzaga Prep 53
Union 63, Richland 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State 1A
Consolation
Bellevue Christian 44, La Center 33
Lynden Christian 52, Meridian 46
Semifinal
Cashmere 41, Okanogan 36
Mount Baker 65, Granger 58
State 1B
Consolation
Oakesdale 66, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 28
Tacoma Baptist 60, Neah Bay 57
Semifinal
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Colton 46
Republic 50, Sunnyside Christian 45
State 2A
Consolation
Wapato 63, Washougal 44
White River 56, Archbishop Murphy 53
Semifinal
Burlington-Edison 59, Black Hills 55
Lynden 61, W. F. West 53
State 2B
Consolation
St. George's 52, Colfax 42
White Swan 52, Dayton 41
Semifinal
Davenport 44, Ilwaco 20
Kalama 61, Wahkiakum 48
State 3A
Consolation
Kamiakin 64, Seattle Prep 40
Lynnwood 62, Stanwood 60
Semifinal
Blanchet 55, Lincoln 42
Mercer Island 60, Snohomish 51
State 4A
Consolation
Central Valley 46, Kentlake 23
Sunnyside 45, Camas 34
Semifinal
Glacier Peak 55, Moses Lake 51
Kentridge 54, Bellarmine Prep 41
