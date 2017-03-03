KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

High School State Semifinal Hoops Scores, Friday, March 3rd

Associated Press , KING 11:39 PM. PST March 03, 2017

Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

State 1A
Consolation
La Center 49, Warden 42

Newport 49, Cascade Christian 41

Semifinal
Freeman 43, Kings 34

Zillah 72, Lynden Christian 57

State 1B
Consolation
Muckleshoot Tribal School 64, Odessa-Harrington 58

Yakama Tribal 75, Neah Bay 59

Semifinal
Lummi 47, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 41

Sunnyside Christian 48, Pomeroy 43

State 2A
Consolation
Anacortes 79, Pullman 66

North Kitsap 57, Prosser 45

Semifinal
Foss 54, Lynden 51

Selah 83, Olympic 57

State 2B
Semifinals
Kittitas 67, St. George's 59

Liberty (Spangle) 57, Life Christian Academy 49

Consolation
Napavine 64, Toledo 47

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60, Adna 43

State 3A
Consolation
Rainier Beach 93, Wilson 72

Stanwood 61, Seattle Prep 58

Semifinal
Nathan Hale 84, Lincoln 60

West Seattle 44, Garfield 43

State 4A
Consolation
Curtis 64, Enumclaw 48

Federal Way 77, Kennedy 56

Semifinal
Kentwood 56, Gonzaga Prep 53

Union 63, Richland 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

State 1A
Consolation
Bellevue Christian 44, La Center 33

Lynden Christian 52, Meridian 46

Semifinal
Cashmere 41, Okanogan 36

Mount Baker 65, Granger 58

State 1B
Consolation
Oakesdale 66, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 28

Tacoma Baptist 60, Neah Bay 57

Semifinal
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Colton 46

Republic 50, Sunnyside Christian 45

State 2A
Consolation
Wapato 63, Washougal 44

White River 56, Archbishop Murphy 53

Semifinal
Burlington-Edison 59, Black Hills 55

Lynden 61, W. F. West 53

State 2B
Consolation
St. George's 52, Colfax 42

White Swan 52, Dayton 41

Semifinal
Davenport 44, Ilwaco 20

Kalama 61, Wahkiakum 48

State 3A
Consolation
Kamiakin 64, Seattle Prep 40

Lynnwood 62, Stanwood 60

Semifinal
Blanchet 55, Lincoln 42

Mercer Island 60, Snohomish 51

State 4A
Consolation
Central Valley 46, Kentlake 23

Sunnyside 45, Camas 34

Semifinal
Glacier Peak 55, Moses Lake 51

Kentridge 54, Bellarmine Prep 41
 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories