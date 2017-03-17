KING
High-school sports resources: schedules, scores, standings, and rankings

Brittney Lott , KING 2:11 PM. PDT March 17, 2017

Here are the links to where you can access high school sports schedules, scores, standings, and rankings for both regular and postseason games. 

 

 

WIAA - Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association

WIAA RPI Rankings

 

District 1 -

Cascade Conference (1A, 2A)

Northwest Conference (1A, 2A, 3A)

Northwest League (1B/2B)

Northwest League (1B)

Wesco Athletics (2A/3A, 4A)

 

District 2 -

KingCo (2A/3A, 4A)

Metro League (3A)

SeaTac League (1B/2B)

 

District 3

Nisqually Athletics (1A)

North Puget Sound League - NPSL (4A) 

Olympic League (1A, 2A)

Pierce County League - PCL (3A)

South Puget Sound League - SPSL (2A)

South Puget Sound League - SPSL (4A)

South Sound Conference - SSC (3A)

