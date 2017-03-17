High-school sports resources: schedules, scores, standings, and rankings

WIAA - Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. Governing body of high school sports in the state of Washington

Here are the links to where you can access high school sports schedules, scores, standings, and rankings for both regular and postseason games.

WIAA - Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association

WIAA RPI Rankings

District 1 -

Cascade Conference (1A, 2A)

Northwest Conference (1A, 2A, 3A)

Northwest League (1B/2B)

Northwest League (1B)

Wesco Athletics (2A/3A, 4A)

District 2 -

KingCo (2A/3A, 4A)

Metro League (3A)

SeaTac League (1B/2B)

District 3 -

Nisqually Athletics (1A)

North Puget Sound League - NPSL (4A)

Olympic League (1A, 2A)

Pierce County League - PCL (3A)

South Puget Sound League - SPSL (2A)

South Puget Sound League - SPSL (4A)

South Sound Conference - SSC (3A)

© 2017 KING-TV