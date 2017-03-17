High-school sports resources: schedules, scores, standings, and rankings

Here are the links to where you can access high school sports schedules, scores, standings, and rankings for both regular and postseason games.
WIAA - Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association
Cascade Conference (1A, 2A)
Northwest Conference (1A, 2A, 3A)
Northwest League (1B/2B)
Northwest League (1B)
Wesco Athletics (2A/3A, 4A)
KingCo (2A/3A, 4A)
Metro League (3A)
SeaTac League (1B/2B)
Nisqually Athletics (1A)
North Puget Sound League - NPSL (4A)
Olympic League (1A, 2A)
Pierce County League - PCL (3A)
South Puget Sound League - SPSL (2A)
South Puget Sound League - SPSL (4A)
South Sound Conference - SSC (3A)
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs