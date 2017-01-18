High School Hoops Scores for Weds, Jan. 18

Wednesday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adna 75, Winlock 62
Capital 50, Peninsula 48
Central Kitsap 62, Gig Harbor 51
Centralia 75, Aberdeen 39
Federal Way 69, Ferndale 36
Hoquiam 81, Montesano 44
Kalama 42, Morton/White Pass 38
Lakes 84, Bethel 67
Lincoln 82, Stadium 74
Mark Morris 68, Ridgefield 44
Napavine 71, Wahkiakum 42
North Thurston 72, Shelton 41
Puget Sound Adventist 65, Eastside Prep 53
R.A. Long 41, Hockinson 38
Rainier 64, Mossyrock 56
Skyview 68, Battle Ground 45
Spanaway Lake 61, Mount Tahoma 46
Timberline 61, Yelm 50
Toledo 53, Onalaska 30
Toutle Lake 76, Pe Ell 49
Tulalip Heritage 53, Orcas Christian 51
Tumwater 66, W. F. West 53
Wilson 68, Bonney Lake 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd.
Washougal vs. Woodland, ppd. to Jan 19.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethel 39, Lakes 35
Blanchet 48, Holy Names 26
Bothell 68, Newport 33
Castle Rock 46, King's Way Christian School 41
Eastlake 61, Mount Si 32
Eatonville 71, Clover Park 12
Edmonds-Woodway 46, Oak Harbor 39
Everett 43, Marysville-Pilchuck 39
Gig Harbor 77, Central Kitsap 40
Glacier Peak 62, Cascade (Everett) 14
Ingraham 46, Franklin 37
Issaquah 50, Inglemoor 45, OT
Jackson 66, Mount Vernon 55
Kings 73, Sultan 28
Lake Stevens 65, Kamiak 61
Lakeside (Seattle) 48, Chief Sealth 32
Liberty 52, Interlake 41
Lincoln 55, Stadium 28
Lynnwood 54, Meadowdale 33
Mariner 56, Monroe 43
Marysville-Getchell 51, Stanwood 49
Mercer Island 63, Juanita 50
Mount Tahoma 54, Spanaway Lake 51, OT
North Mason 46, Klahowya 30
Peninsula 45, Capital 21
Puget Sound Adventist 29, Eastside Prep 21
Rainier Beach 48, Bainbridge 28
Rainier Christian 60, Quilcene 43
Roosevelt 40, Ballard 36
Sammamish 52, Lake Washington 37
Seattle Prep 70, West Seattle 53
Shelton 45, North Thurston 41
Shorewood 71, Mountlake Terrace 29
Skyline 51, Woodinville 46
Snohomish 57, Arlington 33
Steilacoom 37, Charles Wright Academy 35
Timberline 69, Yelm 38
Tulalip Heritage 67, Orcas Christian 34
Wilson 50, Bonney Lake 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd.
Nathan Hale vs. Garfield, ppd.
Woodland vs. Washougal, ppd. to Jan 20.
