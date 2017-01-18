High School Hoops Scores for Weds, Jan. 18

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL



Adna 75, Winlock 62



Capital 50, Peninsula 48



Central Kitsap 62, Gig Harbor 51



Centralia 75, Aberdeen 39



Federal Way 69, Ferndale 36



Hoquiam 81, Montesano 44



Kalama 42, Morton/White Pass 38



Lakes 84, Bethel 67



Lincoln 82, Stadium 74



Mark Morris 68, Ridgefield 44



Napavine 71, Wahkiakum 42



North Thurston 72, Shelton 41



Puget Sound Adventist 65, Eastside Prep 53



R.A. Long 41, Hockinson 38



Rainier 64, Mossyrock 56



Skyview 68, Battle Ground 45



Spanaway Lake 61, Mount Tahoma 46



Timberline 61, Yelm 50



Toledo 53, Onalaska 30



Toutle Lake 76, Pe Ell 49



Tulalip Heritage 53, Orcas Christian 51



Tumwater 66, W. F. West 53



Wilson 68, Bonney Lake 45



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd.



Washougal vs. Woodland, ppd. to Jan 19.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethel 39, Lakes 35



Blanchet 48, Holy Names 26



Bothell 68, Newport 33



Castle Rock 46, King's Way Christian School 41



Eastlake 61, Mount Si 32



Eatonville 71, Clover Park 12



Edmonds-Woodway 46, Oak Harbor 39



Everett 43, Marysville-Pilchuck 39



Gig Harbor 77, Central Kitsap 40



Glacier Peak 62, Cascade (Everett) 14



Ingraham 46, Franklin 37



Issaquah 50, Inglemoor 45, OT



Jackson 66, Mount Vernon 55



Kings 73, Sultan 28



Lake Stevens 65, Kamiak 61



Lakeside (Seattle) 48, Chief Sealth 32



Liberty 52, Interlake 41



Lincoln 55, Stadium 28



Lynnwood 54, Meadowdale 33



Mariner 56, Monroe 43



Marysville-Getchell 51, Stanwood 49



Mercer Island 63, Juanita 50



Mount Tahoma 54, Spanaway Lake 51, OT



North Mason 46, Klahowya 30



Peninsula 45, Capital 21



Puget Sound Adventist 29, Eastside Prep 21



Rainier Beach 48, Bainbridge 28



Rainier Christian 60, Quilcene 43



Roosevelt 40, Ballard 36



Sammamish 52, Lake Washington 37



Seattle Prep 70, West Seattle 53



Shelton 45, North Thurston 41



Shorewood 71, Mountlake Terrace 29



Skyline 51, Woodinville 46



Snohomish 57, Arlington 33



Steilacoom 37, Charles Wright Academy 35



Timberline 69, Yelm 38



Tulalip Heritage 67, Orcas Christian 34



Wilson 50, Bonney Lake 25



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd.



Nathan Hale vs. Garfield, ppd.



Woodland vs. Washougal, ppd. to Jan 20.



