High School Hoops Scores for Weds, Jan. 18

Associated Press , KING 12:07 AM. PST January 19, 2017

Wednesday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adna 75, Winlock 62

Capital 50, Peninsula 48

Central Kitsap 62, Gig Harbor 51

Centralia 75, Aberdeen 39

Federal Way 69, Ferndale 36

Hoquiam 81, Montesano 44

Kalama 42, Morton/White Pass 38

Lakes 84, Bethel 67

Lincoln 82, Stadium 74

Mark Morris 68, Ridgefield 44

Napavine 71, Wahkiakum 42

North Thurston 72, Shelton 41

Puget Sound Adventist 65, Eastside Prep 53

R.A. Long 41, Hockinson 38

Rainier 64, Mossyrock 56

Skyview 68, Battle Ground 45

Spanaway Lake 61, Mount Tahoma 46

Timberline 61, Yelm 50

Toledo 53, Onalaska 30

Toutle Lake 76, Pe Ell 49

Tulalip Heritage 53, Orcas Christian 51

Tumwater 66, W. F. West 53

Wilson 68, Bonney Lake 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd.

Washougal vs. Woodland, ppd. to Jan 19.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethel 39, Lakes 35

Blanchet 48, Holy Names 26

Bothell 68, Newport 33

Castle Rock 46, King's Way Christian School 41

Eastlake 61, Mount Si 32

Eatonville 71, Clover Park 12

Edmonds-Woodway 46, Oak Harbor 39

Everett 43, Marysville-Pilchuck 39

Gig Harbor 77, Central Kitsap 40

Glacier Peak 62, Cascade (Everett) 14

Ingraham 46, Franklin 37

Issaquah 50, Inglemoor 45, OT

Jackson 66, Mount Vernon 55

Kings 73, Sultan 28

Lake Stevens 65, Kamiak 61

Lakeside (Seattle) 48, Chief Sealth 32

Liberty 52, Interlake 41

Lincoln 55, Stadium 28

Lynnwood 54, Meadowdale 33

Mariner 56, Monroe 43

Marysville-Getchell 51, Stanwood 49

Mercer Island 63, Juanita 50

Mount Tahoma 54, Spanaway Lake 51, OT

North Mason 46, Klahowya 30

Peninsula 45, Capital 21

Puget Sound Adventist 29, Eastside Prep 21

Rainier Beach 48, Bainbridge 28

Rainier Christian 60, Quilcene 43

Roosevelt 40, Ballard 36

Sammamish 52, Lake Washington 37

Seattle Prep 70, West Seattle 53

Shelton 45, North Thurston 41

Shorewood 71, Mountlake Terrace 29

Skyline 51, Woodinville 46

Snohomish 57, Arlington 33

Steilacoom 37, Charles Wright Academy 35

Timberline 69, Yelm 38

Tulalip Heritage 67, Orcas Christian 34

Wilson 50, Bonney Lake 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd.

Nathan Hale vs. Garfield, ppd.

Woodland vs. Washougal, ppd. to Jan 20.
 

