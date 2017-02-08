High School Hoops Scores for Weds, Feb. 8th

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 69, Republic 22



Arlington 82, Lynnwood 60



Cascade Christian 66, Seattle Christian 57



Edmonds-Woodway 76, Marysville-Getchell 24



Glacier Peak 61, Mariner 39



Kamiak 77, Jackson 61



Mountlake Terrace 70, Marysville-Pilchuck 58



Overlake School 60, University Prep 31



Seattle Lutheran 72, Auburn Adventist Academy 45



Snohomish 59, Shorewood 57



Tumwater 53, Aberdeen 42



Vashon Island 46, Bellevue Christian 29



W. F. West 59, Black Hills 55



Wellpinit 73, Inchelium 43



1B Southwest District 4

First Round

Naselle 73, Three Rivers Christian School 30



2A West Central / SeaKing

First Round

Fife 63, Clover Park 60



Kingston 65, Renton 53



Olympic 70, Highline 57



White River 61, Port Angeles 59



2B Southwest District 4

First Round

Adna 75, Ocosta 42



Chief Leschi 65, Morton/White Pass 51



Kalama 70, Raymond 46



Life Christian Academy 80, Rainier 40



Napavine 57, Onalaska 36



Toledo 57, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 42



Toutle Lake 48, Willapa Valley 41



Winlock 49, Ilwaco 46



3A Metro District 2

Chief Sealth 75, Roosevelt 63



Franklin 66, Ingraham 62



Second Round

Ballard 70, O'Dea 64



Cleveland 85, Bainbridge 60



Semifinal

Garfield 76, Rainier Beach 70



Nathan Hale 72, West Seattle 59



3A West Central/Southwest

First Round

Capital 74, Lakes 45



Central Kitsap 62, Bonney Lake 52



Kelso 62, Gig Harbor 52



Lincoln 101, Evergreen (Seattle) 65



Prairie 56, Peninsula 44



Spanaway Lake 62, Fort Vancouver 54



Timberline 86, Stadium 64



Wilson 69, North Thurston 62



4A West Central District 3

Auburn Riverside 81, South Kitsap 68



Puyallup 58, Tahoma 47



Play-In

Camas 67, Todd Beamer 50



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Garfield-Palouse vs. Touchet, ccd.



1A District 6/7

First Round

Medical Lake vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Feb 9.



Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Deer Park, ppd. to Feb 9.



2B North Central District 6

First Round

Manson vs. Soap Lake, ppd. to Feb 9.



3A Kingco District 2

Third Place

Lake Washington vs. Redmond, ppd. to Feb 9.



4A MCC-GSL

First Round

Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 9.



Gonzaga Prep vs. Hanford, ppd. to Feb 9.



Ferris vs. Chiawana, ppd. to Feb 9.



Walla Walla vs. Central Valley, ppd. to Feb 9.



4A Sea-King District 2

Issaquah vs. Woodinville, ppd. to Feb 9.



Inglemoor vs. Mount Si, ppd. to Feb 9.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edmonds-Woodway 53, Marysville-Getchell 48



Glacier Peak 79, Mariner 33



Lynnwood 66, Arlington 43



Northwest School 38, Bear Creek School 32



Pomeroy 55, Waitsburg 24



Seattle Christian 59, Cascade Christian 38



Snohomish 53, Shorewood 18



University Prep 49, Overlake School 25



1B District 1

Mount Vernon Christian 59, Lummi 17



1B Sea King District 2

Northwest Yeshiva 61, Muckleshoot Tribal School 25



Puget Sound Adventist 48, Quilcene 47



2A Great Northern League

First Round

Clarkston 66, Pullman 49



West Valley (Spokane) 45, Cheney 31



2A Northwest District 1

Play In

Anacortes 69, Granite Falls 24



Sammamish 52, Mountlake Terrace 28



2B Southwest District 4

Adna 71, South Bend 23



Ilwaco 69, Onalaska 21



Kalama 81, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 32



Life Christian Academy 46, Mossyrock 40



Napavine 80, Ocosta 51



North Beach 42, Toutle Lake 40, OT



Raymond 71, Toledo 41



Wahkiakum 72, Pe Ell 17



3A Metro League

First Round

Bainbridge 51, Holy Names 48



Eastside Catholic 40, Ballard 36



Lakeside (Seattle) 58, Chief Sealth 47



Roosevelt 62, Nathan Hale 28



Semifinal

Blanchet 63, Garfield 55



West Seattle 51, Rainier Beach 45



4A West Central District 3

Kentwood 53, Emerald Ridge 50



Play-In

Puyallup 40, Enumclaw 30



Union 55, Federal Way 23



First Round

Camas 51, Olympia 35



Rogers (Puyallup) 63, Auburn Mountainview 29



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bellingham vs. Blaine, ppd.



1A Northwest District 1

South Whidbey vs. Meridian, ppd. to Feb 9.



Mount Baker vs. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), ppd. to Feb 9.



2B Western Bi-District

Play-In

Friday Harbor vs. Seattle Lutheran, ppd.



3A Sea King District 2

Third Place

Juanita vs. Redmond, ppd. to Feb 9.



Championship

Bellevue vs. Mercer Island, ppd. to Feb 9.



4A MCC-GSL

First Round

Gonzaga Prep vs. Walla Walla, ppd. to Feb 9.



Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 9.



Chiawana vs. Mead, ppd. to Feb 9.



Central Valley vs. Pasco, ppd. to Feb 9.



4A Sea-King District 2

First Round

Eastlake vs. Issaquah, ppd. to Feb 9.



Skyline vs. Inglemoor, ppd. to Feb 9.



4A West Central District 3

First Round

Kentridge vs. Hazen, ppd. to Feb 9.



Todd Beamer vs. Skyview, ppd. to Feb 9.



Curtis vs. Tahoma, ppd. to Feb 9.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.