High School Hoops Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10th

BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen 53, W. F. West 51
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, Valley Christian 16
Anacortes 75, Meridian 40
Archbishop Murphy 69, Sultan 39
Auburn Riverside 67, Thomas Jefferson 34
Bellarmine Prep 72, Curtis 63
Bellevue 67, Interlake 48
Bellingham 73, Sedro-Woolley 54
Bothell 66, Eastlake 51
Bremerton 65, North Mason 39
Brewster 59, Waterville/Mansfield 26
Cascade Christian 49, Charles Wright Academy 34
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 54, Granite Falls 37
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 73, Providence Classical Christian 24
Central Valley 59, Ferris 55
Centralia 54, Black Hills 52
Chewelah 42, Riverside 36
Chief Leschi 73, North Beach 46
Clarkston 62, East Valley (Spokane) 40
Cleveland 65, Ballard 56
Columbia River 69, Hockinson 53
Concrete 67, Darrington 49
Crosspoint Academy 57, Puget Sound Adventist 44
Curlew 56, Northport 47
Eastside Catholic 67, O'Dea 56
Edmonds-Woodway 79, Arlington 67
Entiat 45, Pateros 42
Enumclaw 77, Auburn 74
Everett 70, Marysville-Getchell 43
Federal Way 97, Decatur 65
Freeman 76, Deer Park 44
Garfield 82, Chief Sealth 74
Glacier Peak 56, Monroe 46
Gonzaga Prep 64, Rogers (Spokane) 24
Hoquiam 80, Forks 74
Ilwaco 57, Ocosta 36
Inchelium 60, Cusick 49
Inglemoor 56, Skyline 53
Ingraham 53, Blanchet 42
Jackson 52, Lake Stevens 44
Juanita 65, Redmond 55
Kamiak 75, Mount Vernon 73
Kennedy 66, Tahoma 64
Kent Meridian 61, Kentlake 60
Kentridge 67, Hazen 26
Kentwood 70, Mt. Rainier 40
Kings 60, South Whidbey 37
Kingston 68, Port Angeles 46
La Salle 65, Highland 23
LaConner 57, Shoreline Christian 37
Lewis and Clark 62, North Central 41
Liberty 64, Lake Washington 55
Liberty (Spangle) 75, Wilbur-Creston 28
Life Christian Academy 79, Willapa Valley 31
Lummi 89, Grace Academy 29
Lynden 71, Squalicum 57
Lynnwood 75, Snohomish 53
Mariner 62, Cascade (Everett) 54
Mark Morris 56, Washougal 42
Mary Knight 59, Wishkah Valley 7
Medical Lake 61, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 60
Mercer Island 75, Sammamish 48
Mount Si 58, Newport 50
Mountlake Terrace 73, Oak Harbor 40
Mt. Rainier Lutheran 57, Evergreen Lutheran 44
Nathan Hale 91, Franklin 55
Newport 57, Colville 50
North Kitsap 62, Olympic 52
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 53, South Bend 32
Olympia 64, South Kitsap 52
Orcas Island 79, Mount Vernon Christian 36
Oroville 59, Lake Roosevelt 53
Overlake School 58, Bush 32
Port Townsend 48, Chimacum 44
Rainier Beach 69, Lakeside (Seattle) 31
Rainier Christian 65, Northwest Yeshiva 51
Seattle Christian 65, Vashon Island 57
Seattle Prep 74, Roosevelt 51
Sehome 79, Nooksack Valley 52
Shadle Park 60, Mt. Spokane 33
Shorecrest 71, Marysville-Pilchuck 66
Stanwood 88, Shorewood 36
Sumner 59, Puyallup 58
Tacoma Baptist 62, Pope John Paul II 47
Taholah 83, Lake Quinault 23
Todd Beamer 66, Auburn Mountainview 58
Tumwater 67, Rochester 49
University 75, Mead 64
Wellpinit 77, Odessa-Harrington 70
West Seattle 67, Bainbridge 40
West Valley (Spokane) 46, Cheney 43
Woodinville 63, Issaquah 51
Zillah 90, Selah 70
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cascade Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ppd.
College Place vs. Royal, ppd.
Coupeville vs. Sequim, ppd. to Jan 30.
Dayton vs. Pomeroy, ppd.
Ephrata vs. Grandview, ppd. to Jan 11.
Hanford vs. Chiawana, ppd.
Kennewick vs. Southridge, ppd.
King's Way Christian School vs. Columbia (White Salmon), ppd. to Jan 13.
Kiona-Benton vs. Connell, ppd.
Lyle-Wishram vs. Goldendale, ppd.
Naches Valley vs. Chelan, ppd.
River View vs. Columbia (Burbank), ppd.
Soap Lake vs. Bridgeport, ccd.
Wahluke vs. Warden, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Valley Christian 29
Anacortes 54, Meridian 36
Annie Wright 40, Northwest School 23
Archbishop Murphy 71, Granite Falls 25
Asotin 55, Kendrick, Idaho 31
Auburn 46, Enumclaw 45
Auburn Riverside 49, Thomas Jefferson 21
Bear Creek School 40, Forest Ridge 39
Bellarmine Prep 53, Curtis 47
Brewster 38, Waterville/Mansfield 32
Bush 41, Overlake School 35
Cascade Christian 55, Charles Wright Academy 22
Cashmere 74, Cascade (Leavenworth) 8
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 48, South Whidbey 44
Central Valley 73, Ferris 24
Chewelah 52, Riverside 28
Clarkston 44, East Valley (Spokane) 41
Columbia River 69, Hockinson 53
Concrete 57, Darrington 35
Curlew 59, Northport 41
Entiat 56, Pateros 29
Evergreen Lutheran 43, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 31
Federal Way 39, Decatur 34
Forks 42, Hoquiam 40
Freeman 33, Deer Park 30
Gonzaga Prep 72, Rogers (Spokane) 42
Grace Academy 31, Lummi 29
Inchelium 49, Cusick 28
Kalama 55, Adna 45
Kentlake 58, Kent Meridian 12
Kentridge 76, Hazen 34
Kingston 48, Port Angeles 45
La Center 72, Castle Rock 36
La Salle 58, Highland 38
LaConner 55, Shoreline Christian 13
Lake Roosevelt 63, Oroville 34
Lewis and Clark 66, North Central 35
Liberty (Spangle) 60, Wilbur-Creston 36
Life Christian Academy 49, Willapa Valley 31
Lynden 62, Squalicum 46
Mary Knight 40, Wishkah Valley 27
Mead 55, University 43
Medical Lake 48, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 36
Montesano 64, Elma 53
Mossyrock 43, Morton/White Pass 24
Mount Vernon Christian 49, Orcas Island 45
Mt. Rainier 57, Kentwood 42
Mt. Spokane 73, Shadle Park 26
Napavine 57, Toutle Lake 40
Newport 67, Colville 59
North Kitsap 64, Olympic 58
Okanogan 79, Omak 35
Olympia 50, South Kitsap 26
Port Townsend 39, Chimacum 38
Puget Sound Adventist 41, Crosspoint Academy 35
Puyallup 46, Sumner 42
Rainier 41, Winlock 40
Rainier Christian 51, Northwest Yeshiva 49
Rogers (Puyallup) 52, Emerald Ridge 28
Seattle Christian 41, Vashon Island 30
Sedro-Woolley 63, Bellingham 33
Sehome 46, Nooksack Valley 37
Tacoma Baptist 67, Pope John Paul II 23
Taholah 55, Lake Quinault 26
Tahoma 55, Kennedy 44
Todd Beamer 68, Auburn Mountainview 20
Toledo 50, Pe Ell 30
Wahkiakum 72, Onalaska 25
Washougal 57, Mark Morris 54
Wellpinit 81, Odessa-Harrington 55
West Valley (Spokane) 43, Cheney 39
Woodland 59, Ridgefield 40
Zillah 63, Selah 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cascade Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ppd.
College Place vs. Royal, ppd.
Dayton vs. Pomeroy, ppd.
Ephrata vs. Grandview, ppd.
Hanford vs. Chiawana, ppd.
Hermiston, Ore. vs. Sunnyside, ccd.
Kennewick vs. Southridge, ppd.
Kiona-Benton vs. Connell, ppd.
Lyle-Wishram vs. Goldendale, ppd.
Naches Valley vs. Chelan, ppd.
River View vs. Columbia (Burbank), ppd.
Sequim vs. Coupeville, ppd. to Jan 30.
Stevenson vs. Seton Catholic, ppd.
Wahluke vs. Warden, ppd.
