High School Hoops Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10th

Associated Press , KING 11:46 PM. PST January 10, 2017

Tuesday's Scores
By The Associated Press


BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 53, W. F. West 51

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, Valley Christian 16

Anacortes 75, Meridian 40

Archbishop Murphy 69, Sultan 39

Auburn Riverside 67, Thomas Jefferson 34

Bellarmine Prep 72, Curtis 63

Bellevue 67, Interlake 48

Bellingham 73, Sedro-Woolley 54

Bothell 66, Eastlake 51

Bremerton 65, North Mason 39

Brewster 59, Waterville/Mansfield 26

Cascade Christian 49, Charles Wright Academy 34

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 54, Granite Falls 37

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 73, Providence Classical Christian 24

Central Valley 59, Ferris 55

Centralia 54, Black Hills 52

Chewelah 42, Riverside 36

Chief Leschi 73, North Beach 46

Clarkston 62, East Valley (Spokane) 40

Cleveland 65, Ballard 56

Columbia River 69, Hockinson 53

Concrete 67, Darrington 49

Crosspoint Academy 57, Puget Sound Adventist 44

Curlew 56, Northport 47

Eastside Catholic 67, O'Dea 56

Edmonds-Woodway 79, Arlington 67

Entiat 45, Pateros 42

Enumclaw 77, Auburn 74

Everett 70, Marysville-Getchell 43

Federal Way 97, Decatur 65

Freeman 76, Deer Park 44

Garfield 82, Chief Sealth 74

Glacier Peak 56, Monroe 46

Gonzaga Prep 64, Rogers (Spokane) 24

Hoquiam 80, Forks 74

Ilwaco 57, Ocosta 36

Inchelium 60, Cusick 49

Inglemoor 56, Skyline 53

Ingraham 53, Blanchet 42

Jackson 52, Lake Stevens 44

Juanita 65, Redmond 55

Kamiak 75, Mount Vernon 73

Kennedy 66, Tahoma 64

Kent Meridian 61, Kentlake 60

Kentridge 67, Hazen 26

Kentwood 70, Mt. Rainier 40

Kings 60, South Whidbey 37

Kingston 68, Port Angeles 46

La Salle 65, Highland 23

LaConner 57, Shoreline Christian 37

Lewis and Clark 62, North Central 41

Liberty 64, Lake Washington 55

Liberty (Spangle) 75, Wilbur-Creston 28

Life Christian Academy 79, Willapa Valley 31

Lummi 89, Grace Academy 29

Lynden 71, Squalicum 57

Lynnwood 75, Snohomish 53

Mariner 62, Cascade (Everett) 54

Mark Morris 56, Washougal 42

Mary Knight 59, Wishkah Valley 7

Medical Lake 61, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 60

Mercer Island 75, Sammamish 48

Mount Si 58, Newport 50

Mountlake Terrace 73, Oak Harbor 40

Mt. Rainier Lutheran 57, Evergreen Lutheran 44

Nathan Hale 91, Franklin 55

Newport 57, Colville 50

North Kitsap 62, Olympic 52

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 53, South Bend 32

Olympia 64, South Kitsap 52

Orcas Island 79, Mount Vernon Christian 36

Oroville 59, Lake Roosevelt 53

Overlake School 58, Bush 32

Port Townsend 48, Chimacum 44

Rainier Beach 69, Lakeside (Seattle) 31

Rainier Christian 65, Northwest Yeshiva 51

Seattle Christian 65, Vashon Island 57

Seattle Prep 74, Roosevelt 51

Sehome 79, Nooksack Valley 52

Shadle Park 60, Mt. Spokane 33

Shorecrest 71, Marysville-Pilchuck 66

Stanwood 88, Shorewood 36

Sumner 59, Puyallup 58

Tacoma Baptist 62, Pope John Paul II 47

Taholah 83, Lake Quinault 23

Todd Beamer 66, Auburn Mountainview 58

Tumwater 67, Rochester 49

University 75, Mead 64

Wellpinit 77, Odessa-Harrington 70

West Seattle 67, Bainbridge 40

West Valley (Spokane) 46, Cheney 43

Woodinville 63, Issaquah 51

Zillah 90, Selah 70

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cascade Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ppd.

College Place vs. Royal, ppd.

Coupeville vs. Sequim, ppd. to Jan 30.

Dayton vs. Pomeroy, ppd.

Ephrata vs. Grandview, ppd. to Jan 11.

Hanford vs. Chiawana, ppd.

Kennewick vs. Southridge, ppd.

King's Way Christian School vs. Columbia (White Salmon), ppd. to Jan 13.

Kiona-Benton vs. Connell, ppd.

Lyle-Wishram vs. Goldendale, ppd.

Naches Valley vs. Chelan, ppd.

River View vs. Columbia (Burbank), ppd.

Soap Lake vs. Bridgeport, ccd.

Wahluke vs. Warden, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Valley Christian 29

Anacortes 54, Meridian 36

Annie Wright 40, Northwest School 23

Archbishop Murphy 71, Granite Falls 25

Asotin 55, Kendrick, Idaho 31

Auburn 46, Enumclaw 45

Auburn Riverside 49, Thomas Jefferson 21

Bear Creek School 40, Forest Ridge 39

Bellarmine Prep 53, Curtis 47

Brewster 38, Waterville/Mansfield 32

Bush 41, Overlake School 35

Cascade Christian 55, Charles Wright Academy 22

Cashmere 74, Cascade (Leavenworth) 8

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 48, South Whidbey 44

Central Valley 73, Ferris 24

Chewelah 52, Riverside 28

Clarkston 44, East Valley (Spokane) 41

Columbia River 69, Hockinson 53

Concrete 57, Darrington 35

Curlew 59, Northport 41

Entiat 56, Pateros 29

Evergreen Lutheran 43, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 31

Federal Way 39, Decatur 34

Forks 42, Hoquiam 40

Freeman 33, Deer Park 30

Gonzaga Prep 72, Rogers (Spokane) 42

Grace Academy 31, Lummi 29

Inchelium 49, Cusick 28

Kalama 55, Adna 45

Kentlake 58, Kent Meridian 12

Kentridge 76, Hazen 34

Kingston 48, Port Angeles 45

La Center 72, Castle Rock 36

La Salle 58, Highland 38

LaConner 55, Shoreline Christian 13

Lake Roosevelt 63, Oroville 34

Lewis and Clark 66, North Central 35

Liberty (Spangle) 60, Wilbur-Creston 36

Life Christian Academy 49, Willapa Valley 31

Lynden 62, Squalicum 46

Mary Knight 40, Wishkah Valley 27

Mead 55, University 43

Medical Lake 48, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 36

Montesano 64, Elma 53

Mossyrock 43, Morton/White Pass 24

Mount Vernon Christian 49, Orcas Island 45

Mt. Rainier 57, Kentwood 42

Mt. Spokane 73, Shadle Park 26

Napavine 57, Toutle Lake 40

Newport 67, Colville 59

North Kitsap 64, Olympic 58

Okanogan 79, Omak 35

Olympia 50, South Kitsap 26

Port Townsend 39, Chimacum 38

Puget Sound Adventist 41, Crosspoint Academy 35

Puyallup 46, Sumner 42

Rainier 41, Winlock 40

Rainier Christian 51, Northwest Yeshiva 49

Rogers (Puyallup) 52, Emerald Ridge 28

Seattle Christian 41, Vashon Island 30

Sedro-Woolley 63, Bellingham 33

Sehome 46, Nooksack Valley 37

Tacoma Baptist 67, Pope John Paul II 23

Taholah 55, Lake Quinault 26

Tahoma 55, Kennedy 44

Todd Beamer 68, Auburn Mountainview 20

Toledo 50, Pe Ell 30

Wahkiakum 72, Onalaska 25

Washougal 57, Mark Morris 54

Wellpinit 81, Odessa-Harrington 55

West Valley (Spokane) 43, Cheney 39

Woodland 59, Ridgefield 40

Zillah 63, Selah 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cascade Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ppd.

College Place vs. Royal, ppd.

Dayton vs. Pomeroy, ppd.

Ephrata vs. Grandview, ppd.

Hanford vs. Chiawana, ppd.

Hermiston, Ore. vs. Sunnyside, ccd.

Kennewick vs. Southridge, ppd.

Kiona-Benton vs. Connell, ppd.

Lyle-Wishram vs. Goldendale, ppd.

Naches Valley vs. Chelan, ppd.

River View vs. Columbia (Burbank), ppd.

Sequim vs. Coupeville, ppd. to Jan 30.

Stevenson vs. Seton Catholic, ppd.

Wahluke vs. Warden, ppd.
 

