High School Hoops Scores for Tues, Jan. 31st

Associated Press , KING 12:07 AM. PST February 01, 2017

Tuesday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 71, Columbia (Hunters) 25

Arlington 83, Shorewood 73

Asotin 72, Tekoa/Rosalia 66

Bellevue 88, Sammamish 47

Black Hills 66, Rochester 35

Bonney Lake 56, Lakes 50

Bothell 79, Issaquah 46

Brewster 63, Bridgeport 39

Capital 64, North Thurston 59

Cascade (Everett) 59, Lake Stevens 54

Cashmere 68, Okanogan 60

Central Kitsap 51, Peninsula 45

Chewelah 45, Riverside 43

Chiawana 81, Southridge 44

Chief Sealth 65, Ballard 62

Columbia River 64, Hockinson 32

Colville 58, Newport 57

Connell 48, Kiona-Benton 39

Crosspoint Academy 75, Quilcene 44

Edmonds-Woodway 88, Everett 62

Ellensburg 55, Prosser 46

Emerald Ridge 73, Graham-Kapowsin 51

Forks 67, Montesano 62

Franklin 89, Blanchet 67

Gig Harbor 84, Yelm 77

Glacier Peak 62, Kamiak 48

Gonzaga Prep 54, Ferris 39

Inglemoor 58, Newport 51

Ingraham 62, Bainbridge 47

Jackson 77, Mariner 53

Kamiakin 74, Hanford 43

Kennewick 62, Pasco 35

King's Way Christian School 66, Stevenson 63

Kingston 71, Port Townsend 55

Kittitas 85, White Swan 39

Klahowya 58, Chimacum 49

La Center 71, Columbia (White Salmon) 60

La Salle 63, Highland 21

Lake Washington 48, Mercer Island 42

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 67, Medical Lake 57

Liberty 74, Juanita 49

Liberty (Spangle) 62, Colfax 37

Liberty Christian 58, Mabton 50

Lincoln 79, Bethel 47

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57, Reardan 43

Lindbergh 79, Renton 73

Lynden Christian 64, Bellingham 57

Lynnwood 52, Marysville-Getchell 44

Manson 60, Soap Lake 50

Mark Morris 81, Washougal 48

Meadowdale 55, Marysville-Pilchuck 52

Meridian 68, Squalicum 66

Monroe 67, Mount Vernon 60

Mount Baker 53, Lynden 51

Mount Si 56, Skyline 53

Mt. Rainier Lutheran 67, Christian Faith 20

Mt. Spokane 61, North Central 54

Naches Valley 73, Cle Elum/Roslyn 48

Naselle 74, Oakville 35

Nathan Hale 90, Seattle Prep 68

North Kitsap 59, Bremerton 42

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 59, Springdale 51

O'Dea 64, Lakeside (Seattle) 54

Oak Harbor 54, Burlington-Edison 51

Omak 56, Chelan 42

Pateros 69, Cascade Christian Academy 33

Pope John Paul II 62, Auburn Adventist Academy 54

Port Angeles 62, Olympic 60

Pullman 60, Cheney 40

Puyallup 51, Olympia 44

River View 63, Columbia (Burbank) 56

Rogers (Spokane) 67, Mead 62

Royal 73, College Place 48

Seattle Academy 63, Bear Creek School 54

Seattle Christian 56, Charles Wright Academy 48

Seattle Lutheran 55, Puget Sound Adventist 41

Sedro-Woolley 62, Nooksack Valley 53

Selah 80, Othello 53

Selkirk 62, Inchelium 57

Sequim 57, North Mason 40

Seton Catholic 83, Castle Rock 69

Shadle Park 79, Lewis and Clark 67

Shorecrest 55, Snohomish 38

South Kitsap 74, Rogers (Puyallup) 50

Spanaway Lake 61, Wilson 57

St. George's 73, Kettle Falls 29

Stadium 72, Mount Tahoma 55

Stanwood 82, Mountlake Terrace 53

Sumner 59, Bellarmine Prep 48

Sunnyside Christian 78, Yakama Tribal 50

Tacoma Baptist 63, Evergreen Lutheran 37

Taholah 100, Lake Quinault 12

Timberline 84, Shelton 57

Tonasket 75, Liberty Bell 39

Toppenish 75, Quincy 30

Touchet 53, Bickleton 42

Tri-Cities Prep 58, Walla Walla Academy 51

Tulalip Heritage 68, Providence Classical Christian 43

University 65, Central Valley 60

Wapato 74, Grandview 65

Warden 70, Wahluke 64

West Seattle 46, Cleveland 45

White River 62, Highline 50

Wilbur-Creston 46, Davenport 35

Woodland 53, Ridgefield 39

Zillah 82, Granger 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adna 62, Morton/White Pass 24

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Columbia (Hunters) 23

Annie Wright 60, Eastside Prep 29

Archbishop Murphy 65, Kings 41

Auburn Riverside 51, Todd Beamer 41

Bellarmine Prep 74, Sumner 55

Bellevue Christian 38, Cascade Christian 20

Black Hills 56, Rochester 29

Brewster 63, Bridgeport 39

Cashmere 52, Okanogan 50

Cedarcrest 58, Sultan 31

Central Kitsap 52, Peninsula 37

Central Valley 65, University 30

Centralia 58, Aberdeen 25

Cheney 60, Pullman 46

Chewelah 37, Riverside 22

Chiawana 62, Southridge 44

Chimacum 40, Klahowya 27

Clarkston 49, West Valley (Spokane) 38

Colfax 53, Liberty (Spangle) 52

Columbia (Burbank) 54, River View 43

Colville 58, Newport 57

Connell 54, Kiona-Benton 45

Davenport 51, Wilbur-Creston 20

Elma 69, Tenino 49

Freeman 55, Deer Park 42

Gig Harbor 62, Yelm 27

Gonzaga Prep 62, Ferris 35

Granger 55, Zillah 50

Kamiakin 70, Hanford 32

La Salle 55, Highland 39

Lakes 44, Bonney Lake 37

Lewis and Clark 55, Shadle Park 29

Lincoln 50, Bethel 26

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 59, Reardan 44

Lynden 46, Mount Baker 45

Lynden Christian 72, Bellingham 35

Mabton 46, Liberty Christian 31

Manson 43, Soap Lake 29

Mary Knight 49, Wishkah Valley 27

Mead 54, Rogers (Spokane) 40

Meadowdale 38, Marysville-Pilchuck 26

Medical Lake 50, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 47

Mercer Island 69, Lake Washington 24

Meridian 56, Squalicum 51

Montesano 72, Forks 21

Mossyrock 54, Winlock 33

Mount Tahoma 60, Stadium 42

Mt. Rainier Lutheran 53, Christian Faith 14

Mt. Spokane 47, North Central 38

Napavine 54, Onalaska 24

North Kitsap 57, Bremerton 38

North Thurston 54, Capital 49

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 57, Springdale 19

Northwest Yeshiva 55, Muckleshoot Tribal School 40

Olympia 56, Puyallup 41

Omak 48, Chelan 24

Overlake School 41, Forest Ridge 26

Pasco 45, Kennewick 39

Pe Ell 34, Rainier 23

Port Angeles 45, Olympic 33

Port Townsend 54, Kingston 44

Prosser 52, Ellensburg 31

Quilcene 47, Crosspoint Academy 25

R.A. Long 53, Ridgefield 43

Raymond 47, Ocosta 41

Rogers (Puyallup) 54, South Kitsap 33

Royal 44, College Place 39

Seattle Academy 50, Bear Creek School 24

Seattle Christian 53, Charles Wright Academy 19

Seattle Lutheran 54, Puget Sound Adventist 37

Selah 53, Othello 30

Selkirk 43, Inchelium 39

South Whidbey 62, Granite Falls 50

St. George's 48, Kettle Falls 27

Stanwood 66, Mountlake Terrace 38

Sunnyside Christian 72, Yakama Tribal 33

Tacoma Baptist def. Evergreen Lutheran, forfeit

Timberline 59, Shelton 43

Toppenish 63, Quincy 24

Toutle Lake 52, Toledo 47

Trout Lake 37, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 36

Valley Christian 57, Wellpinit 43

W. F. West 61, Tumwater 50

Wahkiakum 56, Kalama 53

Wapato 53, Grandview 46

Warden 59, Wahluke 39

Waterville/Mansfield 52, Oroville 40

White Swan 48, Kittitas 30

Wilson 65, Spanaway Lake 13
 

