High School Hoops Scores for Tues, Jan. 31st

Tuesday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 71, Columbia (Hunters) 25
Arlington 83, Shorewood 73
Asotin 72, Tekoa/Rosalia 66
Bellevue 88, Sammamish 47
Black Hills 66, Rochester 35
Bonney Lake 56, Lakes 50
Bothell 79, Issaquah 46
Brewster 63, Bridgeport 39
Capital 64, North Thurston 59
Cascade (Everett) 59, Lake Stevens 54
Cashmere 68, Okanogan 60
Central Kitsap 51, Peninsula 45
Chewelah 45, Riverside 43
Chiawana 81, Southridge 44
Chief Sealth 65, Ballard 62
Columbia River 64, Hockinson 32
Colville 58, Newport 57
Connell 48, Kiona-Benton 39
Crosspoint Academy 75, Quilcene 44
Edmonds-Woodway 88, Everett 62
Ellensburg 55, Prosser 46
Emerald Ridge 73, Graham-Kapowsin 51
Forks 67, Montesano 62
Franklin 89, Blanchet 67
Gig Harbor 84, Yelm 77
Glacier Peak 62, Kamiak 48
Gonzaga Prep 54, Ferris 39
Inglemoor 58, Newport 51
Ingraham 62, Bainbridge 47
Jackson 77, Mariner 53
Kamiakin 74, Hanford 43
Kennewick 62, Pasco 35
King's Way Christian School 66, Stevenson 63
Kingston 71, Port Townsend 55
Kittitas 85, White Swan 39
Klahowya 58, Chimacum 49
La Center 71, Columbia (White Salmon) 60
La Salle 63, Highland 21
Lake Washington 48, Mercer Island 42
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 67, Medical Lake 57
Liberty 74, Juanita 49
Liberty (Spangle) 62, Colfax 37
Liberty Christian 58, Mabton 50
Lincoln 79, Bethel 47
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57, Reardan 43
Lindbergh 79, Renton 73
Lynden Christian 64, Bellingham 57
Lynnwood 52, Marysville-Getchell 44
Manson 60, Soap Lake 50
Mark Morris 81, Washougal 48
Meadowdale 55, Marysville-Pilchuck 52
Meridian 68, Squalicum 66
Monroe 67, Mount Vernon 60
Mount Baker 53, Lynden 51
Mount Si 56, Skyline 53
Mt. Rainier Lutheran 67, Christian Faith 20
Mt. Spokane 61, North Central 54
Naches Valley 73, Cle Elum/Roslyn 48
Naselle 74, Oakville 35
Nathan Hale 90, Seattle Prep 68
North Kitsap 59, Bremerton 42
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 59, Springdale 51
O'Dea 64, Lakeside (Seattle) 54
Oak Harbor 54, Burlington-Edison 51
Omak 56, Chelan 42
Pateros 69, Cascade Christian Academy 33
Pope John Paul II 62, Auburn Adventist Academy 54
Port Angeles 62, Olympic 60
Pullman 60, Cheney 40
Puyallup 51, Olympia 44
River View 63, Columbia (Burbank) 56
Rogers (Spokane) 67, Mead 62
Royal 73, College Place 48
Seattle Academy 63, Bear Creek School 54
Seattle Christian 56, Charles Wright Academy 48
Seattle Lutheran 55, Puget Sound Adventist 41
Sedro-Woolley 62, Nooksack Valley 53
Selah 80, Othello 53
Selkirk 62, Inchelium 57
Sequim 57, North Mason 40
Seton Catholic 83, Castle Rock 69
Shadle Park 79, Lewis and Clark 67
Shorecrest 55, Snohomish 38
South Kitsap 74, Rogers (Puyallup) 50
Spanaway Lake 61, Wilson 57
St. George's 73, Kettle Falls 29
Stadium 72, Mount Tahoma 55
Stanwood 82, Mountlake Terrace 53
Sumner 59, Bellarmine Prep 48
Sunnyside Christian 78, Yakama Tribal 50
Tacoma Baptist 63, Evergreen Lutheran 37
Taholah 100, Lake Quinault 12
Timberline 84, Shelton 57
Tonasket 75, Liberty Bell 39
Toppenish 75, Quincy 30
Touchet 53, Bickleton 42
Tri-Cities Prep 58, Walla Walla Academy 51
Tulalip Heritage 68, Providence Classical Christian 43
University 65, Central Valley 60
Wapato 74, Grandview 65
Warden 70, Wahluke 64
West Seattle 46, Cleveland 45
White River 62, Highline 50
Wilbur-Creston 46, Davenport 35
Woodland 53, Ridgefield 39
Zillah 82, Granger 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adna 62, Morton/White Pass 24
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Columbia (Hunters) 23
Annie Wright 60, Eastside Prep 29
Archbishop Murphy 65, Kings 41
Auburn Riverside 51, Todd Beamer 41
Bellarmine Prep 74, Sumner 55
Bellevue Christian 38, Cascade Christian 20
Black Hills 56, Rochester 29
Brewster 63, Bridgeport 39
Cashmere 52, Okanogan 50
Cedarcrest 58, Sultan 31
Central Kitsap 52, Peninsula 37
Central Valley 65, University 30
Centralia 58, Aberdeen 25
Cheney 60, Pullman 46
Chewelah 37, Riverside 22
Chiawana 62, Southridge 44
Chimacum 40, Klahowya 27
Clarkston 49, West Valley (Spokane) 38
Colfax 53, Liberty (Spangle) 52
Columbia (Burbank) 54, River View 43
Colville 58, Newport 57
Connell 54, Kiona-Benton 45
Davenport 51, Wilbur-Creston 20
Elma 69, Tenino 49
Freeman 55, Deer Park 42
Gig Harbor 62, Yelm 27
Gonzaga Prep 62, Ferris 35
Granger 55, Zillah 50
Kamiakin 70, Hanford 32
La Salle 55, Highland 39
Lakes 44, Bonney Lake 37
Lewis and Clark 55, Shadle Park 29
Lincoln 50, Bethel 26
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 59, Reardan 44
Lynden 46, Mount Baker 45
Lynden Christian 72, Bellingham 35
Mabton 46, Liberty Christian 31
Manson 43, Soap Lake 29
Mary Knight 49, Wishkah Valley 27
Mead 54, Rogers (Spokane) 40
Meadowdale 38, Marysville-Pilchuck 26
Medical Lake 50, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 47
Mercer Island 69, Lake Washington 24
Meridian 56, Squalicum 51
Montesano 72, Forks 21
Mossyrock 54, Winlock 33
Mount Tahoma 60, Stadium 42
Mt. Rainier Lutheran 53, Christian Faith 14
Mt. Spokane 47, North Central 38
Napavine 54, Onalaska 24
North Kitsap 57, Bremerton 38
North Thurston 54, Capital 49
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 57, Springdale 19
Northwest Yeshiva 55, Muckleshoot Tribal School 40
Olympia 56, Puyallup 41
Omak 48, Chelan 24
Overlake School 41, Forest Ridge 26
Pasco 45, Kennewick 39
Pe Ell 34, Rainier 23
Port Angeles 45, Olympic 33
Port Townsend 54, Kingston 44
Prosser 52, Ellensburg 31
Quilcene 47, Crosspoint Academy 25
R.A. Long 53, Ridgefield 43
Raymond 47, Ocosta 41
Rogers (Puyallup) 54, South Kitsap 33
Royal 44, College Place 39
Seattle Academy 50, Bear Creek School 24
Seattle Christian 53, Charles Wright Academy 19
Seattle Lutheran 54, Puget Sound Adventist 37
Selah 53, Othello 30
Selkirk 43, Inchelium 39
South Whidbey 62, Granite Falls 50
St. George's 48, Kettle Falls 27
Stanwood 66, Mountlake Terrace 38
Sunnyside Christian 72, Yakama Tribal 33
Tacoma Baptist def. Evergreen Lutheran, forfeit
Timberline 59, Shelton 43
Toppenish 63, Quincy 24
Toutle Lake 52, Toledo 47
Trout Lake 37, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 36
Valley Christian 57, Wellpinit 43
W. F. West 61, Tumwater 50
Wahkiakum 56, Kalama 53
Wapato 53, Grandview 46
Warden 59, Wahluke 39
Waterville/Mansfield 52, Oroville 40
White Swan 48, Kittitas 30
Wilson 65, Spanaway Lake 13
