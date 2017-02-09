High School Hoops Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9th

(Credit: KING)

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL



Colton 54, Oakesdale 49



1A Northwest District 1

First Round

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 52, Meridian 43



Lynden Christian 62, South Whidbey 49



1A Southwest District 4

First Round

Hoquiam 86, Seton Catholic 46



King's Way Christian School 67, Elma 42



La Center 71, Montesano 43



1A West Central District 3

Play-In

Bellevue Christian 66, Coupeville 54



1B District 1

Consolation

Orcas Christian 67, Providence Classical Christian 56



Tulalip Heritage 59, Grace Academy 39



Semifinal

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 73, Shoreline Christian 51



Lummi 67, Mount Vernon Christian 24



1B Sea King District 2

Semifinal

Puget Sound Adventist 61, Pope John Paul II 46



2A District 1

Play-In

Cedarcrest 47, Lakewood 45



2A Yakima Valley District 5

First Round

Toppenish 78, Grandview 73



2B Eastern Bi-District

Play-In

Friday Harbor 74, Crosspoint Academy 36



2B Northeast District

Quarterfinal

Colfax 58, Springdale 53



Liberty 70, Wilbur-Creston 37



Northwest Christian (Colbert) 77, Reardan 49



St. George's 67, Davenport 45



3A Kingco District 2

Third Place

Lake Washington 67, Redmond 63



Championship

Bellevue 61, Mercer Island 52



3A Metro District 2

Second Round

Cleveland 81, Chief Sealth 61



Franklin 73, Ballard 67



Fifth Place

Seattle Prep 75, Eastside Catholic 55



Third Place

West Seattle 61, Rainier Beach 56, OT



4A Sea-King District 2

Inglemoor 58, Mount Si 49



Woodinville 77, Issaquah 63



4A West Central District 3

First Round

Bellarmine Prep 76, Auburn 54



Curtis 53, Camas 44



Emerald Ridge 62, Mt. Rainier 55



Enumclaw 47, Skyview 41



Federal Way 71, Puyallup 43



Kentridge 75, Kennedy 72



Kentwood 67, Auburn Riverside 44



Union 72, Olympia 48



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Wilson Creek vs. Entiat, ccd.



Moses Lake Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ppd.



Cascade Christian Academy vs. Thorp - Easton High School, ppd.



1A District 6/7

First Round

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Deer Park, ppd. to Feb 10.



Medical Lake vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Feb 10.



1A Southwest District 4

First Round

Forks vs. Stevenson, ppd. to Feb 10.



2A Yakima Valley District 5

First Round

Ephrata vs. Prosser, ppd. to Feb 10.



2B North Central District 6

First Round

Manson vs. Soap Lake, ppd. to Feb 10.



3A Greater Spokane District 8

First Round

Mt. Spokane vs. Rogers (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 10.



3A MCC-GSL

First Round

Kennewick vs. North Central, ppd. to Feb 10.



4A MCC-GSL

First Round

Walla Walla vs. Central Valley, ppd. to Feb 10.



Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 10.



Gonzaga Prep vs. Hanford, ppd. to Feb 10.



Ferris vs. Chiawana, ppd. to Feb 10.



GIRLS BASKETBALL



1A Northwest District 1

Meridian 57, South Whidbey 52



Mount Baker 51, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 23



1A SCAC District 5

First Round

Granger 62, Kiona-Benton 20



1B District 1

Consolation

Grace Academy 42, Lummi 40



Shoreline Christian 28, Orcas Christian 20



Semifinal

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 54, Lopez 26



Tulalip Heritage 48, Mount Vernon Christian 40



1B Sea King District 2

Semifinal

Northwest Yeshiva 52, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 50



Rainier Christian 38, Puget Sound Adventist 22



2B Northeast District 7

Second Round

Colfax 56, Wilbur-Creston 20



Davenport 41, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35



Liberty (Spangle) 75, Tekoa/Rosalia 27



St. George's 59, Reardan 26



2B Southwest District 4

Second Round

Mossyrock 47, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 36



Ocosta 50, Toledo 47



Onalaska 48, South Bend 39



Toutle Lake 57, Pe Ell 34



3A Metro League

Second Round

Lakeside (Seattle) 55, Bainbridge 44



Fifth Place

Seattle Prep 59, Cleveland 50



Third Place

Rainier Beach 66, Garfield 61



3A Sea King District 2

Third Place

Juanita 56, Redmond 42



Championship

Bellevue 49, Mercer Island 45



3A West Central District 3

First Round

Fife 48, River Ridge 41



Olympic 52, Steilacoom 28



3A West Central/Southwest

First Round

Bethel 51, Shelton 37



Gig Harbor 62, Stadium 29



Lincoln 63, Evergreen (Seattle) 27



Mountain View 63, Yelm 54



Peninsula 65, Lakes 57



Prairie 65, North Thurston 33



Timberline 54, Bonney Lake 29



Wilson 43, Kelso 36



4A Sea-King District 2

First Round

Eastlake 67, Issaquah 38



Skyline 65, Inglemoor 60



4A West Central District 3

First Round

Bellarmine Prep 58, Union 15



Curtis 45, Tahoma 32



Kentlake 57, Puyallup 26



Kentridge 54, Hazen 24



Kentwood 67, Auburn Riverside 44



Todd Beamer 73, Skyview 56



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Chimacum vs. Vashon Island, ppd.



Wilson Creek vs. Entiat, ccd.



Moses Lake Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ccd.



Cascade Christian Academy vs. Thorp - Easton High School, ppd.



1A Northeast District 7

Semifinal

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Feb 11.



Medical Lake vs. Deer Park, ccd.



1A SCAC District 5

First Round

Zillah vs. Connell, ppd. to Feb 10.



Columbia (Burbank) vs. Cle Elum/Roslyn, ppd. to Feb 10.



River View vs. La Salle, ppd. to Feb 10.



2A Northwest District 1

Play In

Sehome vs. Lakewood, ppd. to Feb 10.



2B North Central District 6

Semifinal

Tonasket vs. Lake Roosevelt, ppd. to Feb 10.



3A MCC

First Round

Southridge vs. Rogers (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 10.



3A MCC-GSL

First Round

North Central vs. Kennewick, ppd. to Feb 10.



3A West Central District 3

First Round

Lindbergh vs. Sequim, ppd.



4A MCC-GSL

First Round

Chiawana vs. Mead, ppd. to Feb 10.



Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 10.



Central Valley vs. Pasco, ppd. to Feb 10.



Gonzaga Prep vs. Walla Walla, ppd. to Feb 10.



4A Northwest District 1

First Round

Kamiak vs. Mount Vernon, ppd. to Feb 10.



Jackson vs. Mariner, ppd. to Feb 10.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.