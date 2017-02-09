High School Hoops Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9th

Thursday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Colton 54, Oakesdale 49
1A Northwest District 1
First Round
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 52, Meridian 43
Lynden Christian 62, South Whidbey 49
1A Southwest District 4
First Round
Hoquiam 86, Seton Catholic 46
King's Way Christian School 67, Elma 42
La Center 71, Montesano 43
1A West Central District 3
Play-In
Bellevue Christian 66, Coupeville 54
1B District 1
Consolation
Orcas Christian 67, Providence Classical Christian 56
Tulalip Heritage 59, Grace Academy 39
Semifinal
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 73, Shoreline Christian 51
Lummi 67, Mount Vernon Christian 24
1B Sea King District 2
Semifinal
Puget Sound Adventist 61, Pope John Paul II 46
2A District 1
Play-In
Cedarcrest 47, Lakewood 45
2A Yakima Valley District 5
First Round
Toppenish 78, Grandview 73
2B Eastern Bi-District
Play-In
Friday Harbor 74, Crosspoint Academy 36
2B Northeast District
Quarterfinal
Colfax 58, Springdale 53
Liberty 70, Wilbur-Creston 37
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 77, Reardan 49
St. George's 67, Davenport 45
3A Kingco District 2
Third Place
Lake Washington 67, Redmond 63
Championship
Bellevue 61, Mercer Island 52
3A Metro District 2
Second Round
Cleveland 81, Chief Sealth 61
Franklin 73, Ballard 67
Fifth Place
Seattle Prep 75, Eastside Catholic 55
Third Place
West Seattle 61, Rainier Beach 56, OT
4A Sea-King District 2
Inglemoor 58, Mount Si 49
Woodinville 77, Issaquah 63
4A West Central District 3
First Round
Bellarmine Prep 76, Auburn 54
Curtis 53, Camas 44
Emerald Ridge 62, Mt. Rainier 55
Enumclaw 47, Skyview 41
Federal Way 71, Puyallup 43
Kentridge 75, Kennedy 72
Kentwood 67, Auburn Riverside 44
Union 72, Olympia 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Wilson Creek vs. Entiat, ccd.
Moses Lake Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ppd.
Cascade Christian Academy vs. Thorp - Easton High School, ppd.
1A District 6/7
First Round
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Deer Park, ppd. to Feb 10.
Medical Lake vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Feb 10.
1A Southwest District 4
First Round
Forks vs. Stevenson, ppd. to Feb 10.
2A Yakima Valley District 5
First Round
Ephrata vs. Prosser, ppd. to Feb 10.
2B North Central District 6
First Round
Manson vs. Soap Lake, ppd. to Feb 10.
3A Greater Spokane District 8
First Round
Mt. Spokane vs. Rogers (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 10.
3A MCC-GSL
First Round
Kennewick vs. North Central, ppd. to Feb 10.
4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Walla Walla vs. Central Valley, ppd. to Feb 10.
Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 10.
Gonzaga Prep vs. Hanford, ppd. to Feb 10.
Ferris vs. Chiawana, ppd. to Feb 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1A Northwest District 1
Meridian 57, South Whidbey 52
Mount Baker 51, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 23
1A SCAC District 5
First Round
Granger 62, Kiona-Benton 20
1B District 1
Consolation
Grace Academy 42, Lummi 40
Shoreline Christian 28, Orcas Christian 20
Semifinal
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 54, Lopez 26
Tulalip Heritage 48, Mount Vernon Christian 40
1B Sea King District 2
Semifinal
Northwest Yeshiva 52, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 50
Rainier Christian 38, Puget Sound Adventist 22
2B Northeast District 7
Second Round
Colfax 56, Wilbur-Creston 20
Davenport 41, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35
Liberty (Spangle) 75, Tekoa/Rosalia 27
St. George's 59, Reardan 26
2B Southwest District 4
Second Round
Mossyrock 47, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 36
Ocosta 50, Toledo 47
Onalaska 48, South Bend 39
Toutle Lake 57, Pe Ell 34
3A Metro League
Second Round
Lakeside (Seattle) 55, Bainbridge 44
Fifth Place
Seattle Prep 59, Cleveland 50
Third Place
Rainier Beach 66, Garfield 61
3A Sea King District 2
Third Place
Juanita 56, Redmond 42
Championship
Bellevue 49, Mercer Island 45
3A West Central District 3
First Round
Fife 48, River Ridge 41
Olympic 52, Steilacoom 28
3A West Central/Southwest
First Round
Bethel 51, Shelton 37
Gig Harbor 62, Stadium 29
Lincoln 63, Evergreen (Seattle) 27
Mountain View 63, Yelm 54
Peninsula 65, Lakes 57
Prairie 65, North Thurston 33
Timberline 54, Bonney Lake 29
Wilson 43, Kelso 36
4A Sea-King District 2
First Round
Eastlake 67, Issaquah 38
Skyline 65, Inglemoor 60
4A West Central District 3
First Round
Bellarmine Prep 58, Union 15
Curtis 45, Tahoma 32
Kentlake 57, Puyallup 26
Kentridge 54, Hazen 24
Kentwood 67, Auburn Riverside 44
Todd Beamer 73, Skyview 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chimacum vs. Vashon Island, ppd.
Wilson Creek vs. Entiat, ccd.
Moses Lake Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ccd.
Cascade Christian Academy vs. Thorp - Easton High School, ppd.
1A Northeast District 7
Semifinal
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Feb 11.
Medical Lake vs. Deer Park, ccd.
1A SCAC District 5
First Round
Zillah vs. Connell, ppd. to Feb 10.
Columbia (Burbank) vs. Cle Elum/Roslyn, ppd. to Feb 10.
River View vs. La Salle, ppd. to Feb 10.
2A Northwest District 1
Play In
Sehome vs. Lakewood, ppd. to Feb 10.
2B North Central District 6
Semifinal
Tonasket vs. Lake Roosevelt, ppd. to Feb 10.
3A MCC
First Round
Southridge vs. Rogers (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 10.
3A MCC-GSL
First Round
North Central vs. Kennewick, ppd. to Feb 10.
3A West Central District 3
First Round
Lindbergh vs. Sequim, ppd.
4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Chiawana vs. Mead, ppd. to Feb 10.
Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 10.
Central Valley vs. Pasco, ppd. to Feb 10.
Gonzaga Prep vs. Walla Walla, ppd. to Feb 10.
4A Northwest District 1
First Round
Kamiak vs. Mount Vernon, ppd. to Feb 10.
Jackson vs. Mariner, ppd. to Feb 10.
