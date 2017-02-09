KING
High School Hoops Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9th

Associated Press , KING 10:57 PM. PST February 09, 2017

Thursday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Colton 54, Oakesdale 49

1A Northwest District 1
First Round
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 52, Meridian 43

Lynden Christian 62, South Whidbey 49

1A Southwest District 4
First Round
Hoquiam 86, Seton Catholic 46

King's Way Christian School 67, Elma 42

La Center 71, Montesano 43

1A West Central District 3
Play-In
Bellevue Christian 66, Coupeville 54

1B District 1
Consolation
Orcas Christian 67, Providence Classical Christian 56

Tulalip Heritage 59, Grace Academy 39

Semifinal
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 73, Shoreline Christian 51

Lummi 67, Mount Vernon Christian 24

1B Sea King District 2
Semifinal
Puget Sound Adventist 61, Pope John Paul II 46

2A District 1
Play-In
Cedarcrest 47, Lakewood 45

2A Yakima Valley District 5
First Round
Toppenish 78, Grandview 73

2B Eastern Bi-District
Play-In
Friday Harbor 74, Crosspoint Academy 36

2B Northeast District
Quarterfinal
Colfax 58, Springdale 53

Liberty 70, Wilbur-Creston 37

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 77, Reardan 49

St. George's 67, Davenport 45

3A Kingco District 2
Third Place
Lake Washington 67, Redmond 63

Championship
Bellevue 61, Mercer Island 52

3A Metro District 2
Second Round
Cleveland 81, Chief Sealth 61

Franklin 73, Ballard 67

Fifth Place
Seattle Prep 75, Eastside Catholic 55

Third Place
West Seattle 61, Rainier Beach 56, OT

4A Sea-King District 2
Inglemoor 58, Mount Si 49

Woodinville 77, Issaquah 63

4A West Central District 3
First Round
Bellarmine Prep 76, Auburn 54

Curtis 53, Camas 44

Emerald Ridge 62, Mt. Rainier 55

Enumclaw 47, Skyview 41

Federal Way 71, Puyallup 43

Kentridge 75, Kennedy 72

Kentwood 67, Auburn Riverside 44

Union 72, Olympia 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Wilson Creek vs. Entiat, ccd.

Moses Lake Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ppd.

Cascade Christian Academy vs. Thorp - Easton High School, ppd.

1A District 6/7
First Round
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Deer Park, ppd. to Feb 10.

Medical Lake vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Feb 10.

1A Southwest District 4
First Round
Forks vs. Stevenson, ppd. to Feb 10.

2A Yakima Valley District 5
First Round
Ephrata vs. Prosser, ppd. to Feb 10.

2B North Central District 6
First Round
Manson vs. Soap Lake, ppd. to Feb 10.

3A Greater Spokane District 8
First Round
Mt. Spokane vs. Rogers (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 10.

3A MCC-GSL
First Round
Kennewick vs. North Central, ppd. to Feb 10.

4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Walla Walla vs. Central Valley, ppd. to Feb 10.

Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 10.

Gonzaga Prep vs. Hanford, ppd. to Feb 10.

Ferris vs. Chiawana, ppd. to Feb 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1A Northwest District 1
Meridian 57, South Whidbey 52

Mount Baker 51, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 23

1A SCAC District 5
First Round
Granger 62, Kiona-Benton 20

1B District 1
Consolation
Grace Academy 42, Lummi 40

Shoreline Christian 28, Orcas Christian 20

Semifinal
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 54, Lopez 26

Tulalip Heritage 48, Mount Vernon Christian 40

1B Sea King District 2
Semifinal
Northwest Yeshiva 52, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 50

Rainier Christian 38, Puget Sound Adventist 22

2B Northeast District 7
Second Round
Colfax 56, Wilbur-Creston 20

Davenport 41, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35

Liberty (Spangle) 75, Tekoa/Rosalia 27

St. George's 59, Reardan 26

2B Southwest District 4
Second Round
Mossyrock 47, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 36

Ocosta 50, Toledo 47

Onalaska 48, South Bend 39

Toutle Lake 57, Pe Ell 34

3A Metro League
Second Round
Lakeside (Seattle) 55, Bainbridge 44

Fifth Place
Seattle Prep 59, Cleveland 50

Third Place
Rainier Beach 66, Garfield 61

3A Sea King District 2
Third Place
Juanita 56, Redmond 42

Championship
Bellevue 49, Mercer Island 45

3A West Central District 3
First Round
Fife 48, River Ridge 41

Olympic 52, Steilacoom 28

3A West Central/Southwest
First Round
Bethel 51, Shelton 37

Gig Harbor 62, Stadium 29

Lincoln 63, Evergreen (Seattle) 27

Mountain View 63, Yelm 54

Peninsula 65, Lakes 57

Prairie 65, North Thurston 33

Timberline 54, Bonney Lake 29

Wilson 43, Kelso 36

4A Sea-King District 2
First Round
Eastlake 67, Issaquah 38

Skyline 65, Inglemoor 60

4A West Central District 3
First Round
Bellarmine Prep 58, Union 15

Curtis 45, Tahoma 32

Kentlake 57, Puyallup 26

Kentridge 54, Hazen 24

Kentwood 67, Auburn Riverside 44

Todd Beamer 73, Skyview 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chimacum vs. Vashon Island, ppd.

Wilson Creek vs. Entiat, ccd.

Moses Lake Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ccd.

Cascade Christian Academy vs. Thorp - Easton High School, ppd.

1A Northeast District 7
Semifinal
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Feb 11.

Medical Lake vs. Deer Park, ccd.

1A SCAC District 5
First Round
Zillah vs. Connell, ppd. to Feb 10.

Columbia (Burbank) vs. Cle Elum/Roslyn, ppd. to Feb 10.

River View vs. La Salle, ppd. to Feb 10.

2A Northwest District 1
Play In
Sehome vs. Lakewood, ppd. to Feb 10.

2B North Central District 6
Semifinal
Tonasket vs. Lake Roosevelt, ppd. to Feb 10.

3A MCC
First Round
Southridge vs. Rogers (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 10.

3A MCC-GSL
First Round
North Central vs. Kennewick, ppd. to Feb 10.

3A West Central District 3
First Round
Lindbergh vs. Sequim, ppd.

4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Chiawana vs. Mead, ppd. to Feb 10.

Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 10.

Central Valley vs. Pasco, ppd. to Feb 10.

Gonzaga Prep vs. Walla Walla, ppd. to Feb 10.

4A Northwest District 1
First Round
Kamiak vs. Mount Vernon, ppd. to Feb 10.

Jackson vs. Mariner, ppd. to Feb 10.
 

