High School Hoops Scores for Monday, Jan. 9th

Monday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bear Creek School 42, Black Hills 39
Bellevue 59, Redmond 35
Chief Kitsap Academy 76, Quilcene 60
Emerald Ridge 56, Rogers (Puyallup) 44
Evergreen (Seattle) 61, Foster 31
Ferndale 69, Blaine 61
Fife 72, Washington 47
Fort Vancouver 68, Hudson's Bay 65
Foss 96, Franklin Pierce 24
Highline 68, Eatonville 55
Kelso 82, Evergreen (Vancouver) 60
Lakes 82, Bethel 68
Lindbergh 73, White River 62
Lynden Christian 73, Burlington-Edison 50
Mount Baker 64, Lakewood 50
Prairie 70, Mountain View 53
Ridgefield 58, Woodland 52
Seattle Academy 57, Bellevue Christian 40
Steilacoom 66, River Ridge 48
Timberline 70, Yelm 49
Tyee 61, Orting 53
Wilson 69, Spanaway Lake 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Battle Ground vs. Skyview, ppd. to Jan 14.
Camas vs. Union, ppd. to Jan 12.
Hockinson vs. Columbia River, ppd. to Jan 10.
La Center vs. Castle Rock, ppd.
Mark Morris vs. Washougal, ppd. to Jan 10.
Seton Catholic vs. Stevenson, ppd.
Wapato vs. Zillah, ppd. to Jan 23.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Christian 57, Seattle Academy 45
Bethel 49, Lakes 44
Eatonville 62, Highline 36
Fife 47, Washington 35
Franklin Pierce 55, Foss 15
Hudson's Bay 46, Fort Vancouver 40
Kelso 46, Evergreen (Vancouver) 23
Lynden Christian 44, Burlington-Edison 39
Mercer Island 47, Newport 32
Mount Baker 57, Lakewood 29
Orting 52, Tyee 39
R.A. Long 55, Astoria, Ore. 44
Renton 69, Clover Park 28
River Ridge 63, Steilacoom 29
Sammamish 47, Lake Washington 37
Spanaway Lake 43, Graham-Kapowsin 29
Timberline 49, Yelm 36
White River 80, Lindbergh 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Battle Ground vs. Skyview, ppd. to Jan 12.
Camas vs. Union, ppd. to Jan 12.
