High School Hoops Scores for Monday, Feb. 13th

Monday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
1A Southwest District 4
Consolation
Montesano 70, Seton Catholic 58
Stevenson 55, Elma 44
Semifinal
Hoquiam 89, La Center 75, 3OT
King's Way Christian School 67, Forks 59
2B Southwest District 4
Consolation
Chief Leschi 87, Raymond 66
Kalama 65, Ocosta 52
Toutle Lake 65, Ilwaco 48
3A West Central District 3
Consolation
Capital 74, Evergreen (Seattle) 73
Central Kitsap 63, Fort Vancouver 57
Kelso 62, Peninsula 54
North Thurston 78, Prairie 65
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1B Southeast District 9
Consolation
Touchet 58, Waitsburg 22
2A Northwest District 1
Consolation Semifinal
Sehome 45, Sammamish 43
Semifinal
Archbishop Murphy 48, Anacortes 34
Burlington-Edison 54, Lynden 50
2A Southwest District 4
Consolation Semifinal
Columbia River 41, Centralia 28
Woodland 50, Tumwater 37
Semifinal
W. F. West 70, Washougal 57
2B Southwest District 4
Consolation Quarterfinal
Adna 76, Ocosta 31
Mossyrock 48, North Beach 46
Raymond 53, Onalaska 27
Toutle Lake 46, Life Christian Academy 39
