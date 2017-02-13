KING
High School Hoops Scores for Monday, Feb. 13th

Associated Press , KING 11:34 PM. PST February 13, 2017

Monday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

1A Southwest District 4
Consolation
Montesano 70, Seton Catholic 58

Stevenson 55, Elma 44

Semifinal
Hoquiam 89, La Center 75, 3OT

King's Way Christian School 67, Forks 59

2B Southwest District 4
Consolation
Chief Leschi 87, Raymond 66

Kalama 65, Ocosta 52

Toutle Lake 65, Ilwaco 48

3A West Central District 3
Consolation
Capital 74, Evergreen (Seattle) 73

Central Kitsap 63, Fort Vancouver 57

Kelso 62, Peninsula 54

North Thurston 78, Prairie 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1B Southeast District 9
Consolation
Touchet 58, Waitsburg 22

2A Northwest District 1
Consolation Semifinal
Sehome 45, Sammamish 43

Semifinal
Archbishop Murphy 48, Anacortes 34

Burlington-Edison 54, Lynden 50

2A Southwest District 4
Consolation Semifinal
Columbia River 41, Centralia 28

Woodland 50, Tumwater 37

Semifinal
W. F. West 70, Washougal 57

2B Southwest District 4
Consolation Quarterfinal
Adna 76, Ocosta 31

Mossyrock 48, North Beach 46

Raymond 53, Onalaska 27

Toutle Lake 46, Life Christian Academy 39
 

