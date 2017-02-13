High School Hoops Scores for Monday, Feb. 13th

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL



1A Southwest District 4

Consolation

Montesano 70, Seton Catholic 58



Stevenson 55, Elma 44



Semifinal

Hoquiam 89, La Center 75, 3OT



King's Way Christian School 67, Forks 59



2B Southwest District 4

Consolation

Chief Leschi 87, Raymond 66



Kalama 65, Ocosta 52



Toutle Lake 65, Ilwaco 48



3A West Central District 3

Consolation

Capital 74, Evergreen (Seattle) 73



Central Kitsap 63, Fort Vancouver 57



Kelso 62, Peninsula 54



North Thurston 78, Prairie 65



GIRLS BASKETBALL



1B Southeast District 9

Consolation

Touchet 58, Waitsburg 22



2A Northwest District 1

Consolation Semifinal

Sehome 45, Sammamish 43



Semifinal

Archbishop Murphy 48, Anacortes 34



Burlington-Edison 54, Lynden 50



2A Southwest District 4

Consolation Semifinal

Columbia River 41, Centralia 28



Woodland 50, Tumwater 37



Semifinal

W. F. West 70, Washougal 57



2B Southwest District 4

Consolation Quarterfinal

Adna 76, Ocosta 31



Mossyrock 48, North Beach 46



Raymond 53, Onalaska 27



Toutle Lake 46, Life Christian Academy 39



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.