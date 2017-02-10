High School Hoops Scores for Friday, Feb. 10th

Friday's Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davis 67, Moses Lake 50
Klickitat/Glenwood 48, Bickleton 41
Odessa-Harrington 77, Cusick 40
Sunnyside 73, Eastmont 68
Wenatchee 60, Eisenhower 57
White Swan 61, DeSales 48
1A District 6/7
First Round
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 66, Deer Park 52
Medical Lake 66, Chewelah 40
1A Northwest District 1
Semifinal
Lynden Christian 64, Kings 56, OT
Mount Baker 66, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 51
1A SCAC District 5
First Round
La Salle 61, Connell 37
Warden 73, Granger 46
Zillah 86, Kiona-Benton 47
1A Southwest District 4
First Round
Forks 68, Stevenson 56
2A District 1
Play-In
Archbishop Murphy 74, Blaine 60
Bellingham 61, Burlington-Edison 52
2A Northeast District 7
Semifinal
Pullman 67, East Valley (Spokane) 52
2A West Central / SeaKing
Quarterfinal
Foss 71, White River 55
Kingston 60, River Ridge 54
Lindbergh 62, Olympic 54
North Kitsap 46, Fife 41
2A Yakima Valley District 5
First Round
Prosser 70, Ephrata 48
2B North Central District 6
First Round
Manson 50, Soap Lake 32
2B Southwest District 4
Second Round
Ocosta 68, Morton/White Pass 49
Rainier 59, Willapa Valley 40
Raymond 41, Onalaska 37
3A Greater Spokane District 8
First Round
Mt. Spokane 58, Rogers (Spokane) 38
3A MCC-GSL
First Round
North Central 66, Kennewick 63
3A Metro District 2
Seventh Place
Cleveland 66, Franklin 65
Championship
Nathan Hale 90, Garfield 58
3A Northwest District 1
Play-In
Marysville-Pilchuck 65, Lynnwood 54
Meadowdale 66, Snohomish 54
3A West Central/Southwest
Consolation Round Two
Evergreen (Seattle) 98, Bonney Lake 72
Fort Vancouver 66, Lakes 63
North Thurston 72, Gig Harbor 60
Peninsula 71, Stadium 59
Quarterfinal
Lincoln 67, Central Kitsap 55
Spanaway Lake 70, Capital 47
Timberline 80, Prairie 66
Wilson 62, Kelso 59
4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Central Valley 63, Walla Walla 45
Ferris 53, Chiawana 41
Gonzaga Prep 79, Hanford 54
Richland 70, Lewis and Clark 67
4A Northwest District 1
First Round
Lake Stevens 65, Jackson 44
Monroe 74, Cascade (Everett) 71
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moses Lake 44, Davis 34
Pomeroy 68, Oakesdale 49
Sunnyside 57, Eastmont 36
Sunnyside Christian 70, Yakama Tribal 35
Wilson Creek 39, Riverside Christian 31
1A Northwest District 1
Semifinal
Kings 56, Mount Baker 53
Lynden Christian 68, Meridian 43
1A SCAC District 5
First Round
Columbia (Burbank) 47, Cle Elum/Roslyn 46
La Salle 55, River View 42
Zillah 64, Connell 31
1A Southwest District 4
First Round
Elma 81, King's Way Christian School 26
Hoquiam 50, Seton Catholic 47, OT
La Center 64, Tenino 17
Montesano 69, Stevenson 26
2A Northwest District 1
First Round
Anacortes 41, Cedarcrest 39
Archbishop Murphy 57, Liberty 33
Burlington-Edison 65, Sammamish 24
2A Southwest District 4
First Round
Black Hills 75, Columbia River 34
Mark Morris 52, Centralia 38
W. F. West 73, Woodland 51
Washougal 59, Tumwater 45
2B Western Bi-District
First Round
Auburn Adventist Academy 43, Orcas Island 41
LaConner 44, Friday Harbor 23
3A MCC
First Round
Southridge 62, Rogers (Spokane) 46
3A MCC-GSL
First Round
North Central 61, Kennewick 51
3A Metro League
Seventh Place
Lakeside (Seattle) 48, Roosevelt 42, OT
Championship
Bishop Blanchet 62, West Seattle 46
3A Northwest District 1
First Round
Edmonds-Woodway 41, Shorewood 30
Lynnwood 61, Arlington 30
Snohomish 38, Marysville-Getchell 30
Stanwood 59, Shorecrest 47
3A West Central District 3
Port Angeles 44, Eatonville 37
4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Central Valley 74, Pasco 27
Gonzaga Prep 48, Walla Walla 43
Mead 69, Chiawana 65
Richland 74, Lewis and Clark 72
4A Northwest District 1
First Round
Jackson 59, Mariner 49
Kamiak 52, Mount Vernon 43
4A West Central District 3
Consolation Quarterfinal
Olympia 42, Auburn Mountainview 40
Puyallup 53, Hazen 37
Skyview 45, Union 29
Tahoma 50, Kentwood 38
Quarterfinal
Auburn Riverside 58, Curtis 52
Bellarmine Prep 53, Todd Beamer 46
Camas 60, Rogers (Puyallup) 55
Kentridge 53, Kentlake 36
