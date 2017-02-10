KING
High School Hoops Scores for Friday, Feb. 10th

Associated Press , KING 10:58 PM. PST February 10, 2017

Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Davis 67, Moses Lake 50

Klickitat/Glenwood 48, Bickleton 41

Odessa-Harrington 77, Cusick 40

Sunnyside 73, Eastmont 68

Wenatchee 60, Eisenhower 57

White Swan 61, DeSales 48

1A District 6/7
First Round
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 66, Deer Park 52

Medical Lake 66, Chewelah 40

1A Northwest District 1
Semifinal
Lynden Christian 64, Kings 56, OT

Mount Baker 66, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 51

1A SCAC District 5
First Round
La Salle 61, Connell 37

Warden 73, Granger 46

Zillah 86, Kiona-Benton 47

1A Southwest District 4
First Round
Forks 68, Stevenson 56

2A District 1
Play-In
Archbishop Murphy 74, Blaine 60

Bellingham 61, Burlington-Edison 52

2A Northeast District 7
Semifinal
Pullman 67, East Valley (Spokane) 52

2A West Central / SeaKing
Quarterfinal
Foss 71, White River 55

Kingston 60, River Ridge 54

Lindbergh 62, Olympic 54

North Kitsap 46, Fife 41

2A Yakima Valley District 5
First Round
Prosser 70, Ephrata 48

2B North Central District 6
First Round
Manson 50, Soap Lake 32

2B Southwest District 4
Second Round
Ocosta 68, Morton/White Pass 49

Rainier 59, Willapa Valley 40

Raymond 41, Onalaska 37

3A Greater Spokane District 8
First Round
Mt. Spokane 58, Rogers (Spokane) 38

3A MCC-GSL
First Round
North Central 66, Kennewick 63

3A Metro District 2
Seventh Place
Cleveland 66, Franklin 65

Championship
Nathan Hale 90, Garfield 58

3A Northwest District 1
Play-In
Marysville-Pilchuck 65, Lynnwood 54

Meadowdale 66, Snohomish 54

3A West Central/Southwest
Consolation Round Two
Evergreen (Seattle) 98, Bonney Lake 72

Fort Vancouver 66, Lakes 63

North Thurston 72, Gig Harbor 60

Peninsula 71, Stadium 59

Quarterfinal
Lincoln 67, Central Kitsap 55

Spanaway Lake 70, Capital 47

Timberline 80, Prairie 66

Wilson 62, Kelso 59

4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Central Valley 63, Walla Walla 45

Ferris 53, Chiawana 41

Gonzaga Prep 79, Hanford 54

Richland 70, Lewis and Clark 67

4A Northwest District 1
First Round
Lake Stevens 65, Jackson 44

Monroe 74, Cascade (Everett) 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moses Lake 44, Davis 34

Pomeroy 68, Oakesdale 49

Sunnyside 57, Eastmont 36

Sunnyside Christian 70, Yakama Tribal 35

Wilson Creek 39, Riverside Christian 31

1A Northwest District 1
Semifinal
Kings 56, Mount Baker 53

Lynden Christian 68, Meridian 43

1A SCAC District 5
First Round
Columbia (Burbank) 47, Cle Elum/Roslyn 46

La Salle 55, River View 42

Zillah 64, Connell 31

1A Southwest District 4
First Round
Elma 81, King's Way Christian School 26

Hoquiam 50, Seton Catholic 47, OT

La Center 64, Tenino 17

Montesano 69, Stevenson 26

2A Northwest District 1
First Round
Anacortes 41, Cedarcrest 39

Archbishop Murphy 57, Liberty 33

Burlington-Edison 65, Sammamish 24

2A Southwest District 4
First Round
Black Hills 75, Columbia River 34

Mark Morris 52, Centralia 38

W. F. West 73, Woodland 51

Washougal 59, Tumwater 45

2B Western Bi-District
First Round
Auburn Adventist Academy 43, Orcas Island 41

LaConner 44, Friday Harbor 23

3A MCC
First Round
Southridge 62, Rogers (Spokane) 46

3A MCC-GSL
First Round
North Central 61, Kennewick 51

3A Metro League
Seventh Place
Lakeside (Seattle) 48, Roosevelt 42, OT

Championship
Bishop Blanchet 62, West Seattle 46

3A Northwest District 1
First Round
Edmonds-Woodway 41, Shorewood 30

Lynnwood 61, Arlington 30

Snohomish 38, Marysville-Getchell 30

Stanwood 59, Shorecrest 47

3A West Central District 3
Port Angeles 44, Eatonville 37

4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Central Valley 74, Pasco 27

Gonzaga Prep 48, Walla Walla 43

Mead 69, Chiawana 65

Richland 74, Lewis and Clark 72

4A Northwest District 1
First Round
Jackson 59, Mariner 49

Kamiak 52, Mount Vernon 43

4A West Central District 3
Consolation Quarterfinal
Olympia 42, Auburn Mountainview 40

Puyallup 53, Hazen 37

Skyview 45, Union 29

Tahoma 50, Kentwood 38

Quarterfinal
Auburn Riverside 58, Curtis 52

Bellarmine Prep 53, Todd Beamer 46

Camas 60, Rogers (Puyallup) 55

Kentridge 53, Kentlake 36
 

(© 2017 KING)


