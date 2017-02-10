KING
High School Hoops Highlights: Garfield vs. Nathan Hale boys

The Nathan Hale boys beat Garfield 90-58 in the Metro League final.

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:41 PM. PST February 10, 2017

