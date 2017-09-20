Close High School Football's Top 5 Plays for Week 3 Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week for week 3 of the high school football season. KING 5 Sports , KING 9:08 PM. PDT September 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Here are the "Top 5 Plays of the Week" for week 3 of high school football. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Neighbors near Renton clearcut angry at developers Homicide investigation near Mukilteo Speedway Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash UW explains how a smart water bottle can track how much you drink A father's plea after daughter's suicide From wildfires to snow at Crystal Mountain Mexican consulate responds to disaster New school bus cameras could mean $419 ticket Purdue asks judge to dismiss Everett oxy case More Stories FBI investigates off-duty work by Seattle police officers Sep 20, 2017, 9:53 a.m. Earthquake amplification a factor in Seattle and Mexico City Sep 20, 2017, 8:59 p.m. Social media provides relief for those awaiting word… Sep 20, 2017, 8:38 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs