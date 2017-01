High School Basketball Scores for Mon, Jan. 23rd

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL



Bethel 65, Mount Tahoma 60



Columbia Adventist Academy 59, Three Rivers Christian School 28



Fort Vancouver 62, Hudson's Bay 49



Kelso 69, Evergreen (Vancouver) 58



King's Way Christian School 70, Stevenson 58



Lakewood 52, LaConner 48



Lynden Christian 68, Sedro-Woolley 52



Mount Baker 61, Meridian 48



North Thurston 66, Shelton 37



Pomeroy 59, Dayton 32



Prairie 75, Mountain View 45



Puget Sound Adventist 67, Northwest Yeshiva 60



Skyview 46, Heritage 42



Steilacoom 42, Eatonville 30



Tulalip Heritage 60, Lopez 39



Wapato 92, Zillah 87



Woodinville 61, Inglemoor 51



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Colton 59, Grangeville, Idaho 30



Columbia River 49, R.A. Long 36



Decatur 72, Tyee 21



Eatonville 50, Renton 42



Evergreen (Vancouver) 54, Kelso 43



Hudson's Bay 41, Fort Vancouver 37, OT



La Center 73, King's Way Christian School 34



Lakes 80, Clover Park 30



Lakewood 52, LaConner 48



Lopez 59, Tulalip Heritage 22



Lynden Christian 71, Sedro-Woolley 27



Mark Morris 66, Woodland 47



Mount Baker 57, Meridian 43



Nooksack Valley 53, Ferndale 43



Overlake School 27, Forest Ridge 25



Prairie 67, Mountain View 33



Seton Catholic 36, Columbia (White Salmon) 23



Skyview 59, Heritage 29



Three Rivers Christian School 47, Columbia Adventist Academy 33



W. F. West 71, White River 38



Washougal 61, Ridgefield 37

