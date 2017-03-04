Gittens, Foss boys top Selah 83-73 for State 2A crown

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Berto Gittens scored 22 points - including eight in the fourth quarter - with 12 rebounds, Donald Scott added 20 points and 11 boards and Foss beat Selah 83-73 to win the boys 2A State championship on Saturday night.



Demetrius Crosby II scored 18 for 13th-seed Foss (25-5), which won its second state title - and first since 2000.



Foss (25-5) led by as many as 14 points in the second half before Selah's Elijah Pepper hit three-consecutive 3-pointers to spark an 18-7 run that made it 69-66 when Zak Donato made a jumper with 6:55 to go. Gittens answered with six-straight points, the last of which came on a dunk, to spark a game-ending 14-7 spurt. Crosby had four points and two assists as Foss continued to pull away down the stretch.



Zak Donato scored seven points and Elijah Pepper added four with two assists during a 14-0 run that gave the Vikings (22-4) a 10-point lead with 47 seconds left in the first quarter. But Foss scored 15 of the next 17 to make it 32-29 on a jumper by Crosby and led the rest of the way.



Pepper, a sophomore guard, led the Vikings with 16 points and six rebounds, while Donato scored 14.

Foss presented with the 2A championship trophy. #wabkbscores pic.twitter.com/mgILoQeG1r — Lauren Smith (@smithlm12) March 5, 2017

