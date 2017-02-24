Girls Hoops: regional round scores from around the state

White River Girl's Basketball (Photo: KING)

Check here for updated regional scores throughout the weekend.

1-8 match ups are both guaranteed a place in the state tournament, while 9-16 match ups are loser-out games.

The winner from 1-8 receives a first-round bye at the state tournament.

The winner of 9-16 will play the loser from 1-8 in the first round.

The complete brackets with locations/times and all other tournament information can be found on the WIAA Tournament Central Page.

Friday, February 24th

4A

(16) Curtis, (9) Eastlake

(13) Kamiak, (12) Auburn Riverside

3A

(8) Mercer Island, (1) Bishop Blanchet

(6) Snohomish, (3) Lincoln

(13) Prairie, (12) Seattle Prep

2A

(7) Wapato, (2) W.F. West

(16) Franklin Pierce, (9) Prosser

(14) East Valley (Yakima), (11) North Kitsap

(13) Olympic, (12) Renton

1A

(6) Bellevue Christian, (3) Granger

2B

(6) Saint George’s, (3) Kalama

(13) White Swan, (12) Brewster

1B

(8) Selkirk, (1) Colton

(6) Almira Coulee Hartline, (3) Republic

(5) Tacoma Baptist, (4) Cedar Park Christian

Saturday, February 25th

4A

(8) Camas, (1) Kentlake

(7) Kentridge, (2) Moses Lake

(6) Bellarmine, (3) Glacier Peak

(5) Central Valley, (4) Sunnyside

(15) Rogers, (10) Todd Beamer

(14) Chiawana, (11) Woodinville

3A

(7) Kamiakin, (2) Gig Harbor

(5) Stanwood, (4) Bellevue

(16) Wilson, (9) Bethel

(15) Mt. Spokane, (10) Lynnwood

(14) Edmonds-Woodway, (11) West Seattle

2A

(8) Archbishop Murphy, (1) Black Hills

(6) Washougal,(3) White River

(5) Burlington-Edison, (4) Lynden

(15) Port Angeles, (10) East Valley (Spokane)

1A

(8) Mount Baker, (1) Cashmere

(7) La Center, (2) Lyden Christian

(5) Montesano, (4) Okanogan

(16) Elma, (9) Zillah

(15) Seattle Christian, (10) Columbia (Burbank)

(14) La Salle, (11) Medical Lake

(13) Meridian, (12) Seattle Academy

2B

(8) Colfax, (1) Dayton

(7) Davenport, (2) Wahkiakum

(5) Ilwaco, (4) Raymond

(16) Friday Harbor, (9) Mabton

(15) Napavine, (10) Adna

(14) Walla Walla Valley Academy, (11) La Conner

1B

(7) Evergreen Lutheran, (2) Oakesdale

(16) Taholah, (9) Sunnyside Christian

(15) Naselle, (10) Neah Bay

(14) Yakima Nation Tribal School, (11) Entiat

(13) Clallam Bay, (12) Tulalip Heritage

Copyright 2017 KING