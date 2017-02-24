Girls Hoops: regional round scores from around the state

Check here for updated regional scores throughout the weekend.
1-8 match ups are both guaranteed a place in the state tournament, while 9-16 match ups are loser-out games.
The winner from 1-8 receives a first-round bye at the state tournament.
The winner of 9-16 will play the loser from 1-8 in the first round.
The complete brackets with locations/times and all other tournament information can be found on the WIAA Tournament Central Page.
Friday, February 24th
4A
(16) Curtis, (9) Eastlake
(13) Kamiak, (12) Auburn Riverside
3A
(8) Mercer Island, (1) Bishop Blanchet
(6) Snohomish, (3) Lincoln
(13) Prairie, (12) Seattle Prep
2A
(7) Wapato, (2) W.F. West
(16) Franklin Pierce, (9) Prosser
(14) East Valley (Yakima), (11) North Kitsap
(13) Olympic, (12) Renton
1A
(6) Bellevue Christian, (3) Granger
2B
(6) Saint George’s, (3) Kalama
(13) White Swan, (12) Brewster
1B
(8) Selkirk, (1) Colton
(6) Almira Coulee Hartline, (3) Republic
(5) Tacoma Baptist, (4) Cedar Park Christian
Saturday, February 25th
4A
(8) Camas, (1) Kentlake
(7) Kentridge, (2) Moses Lake
(6) Bellarmine, (3) Glacier Peak
(5) Central Valley, (4) Sunnyside
(15) Rogers, (10) Todd Beamer
(14) Chiawana, (11) Woodinville
3A
(7) Kamiakin, (2) Gig Harbor
(5) Stanwood, (4) Bellevue
(16) Wilson, (9) Bethel
(15) Mt. Spokane, (10) Lynnwood
(14) Edmonds-Woodway, (11) West Seattle
2A
(8) Archbishop Murphy, (1) Black Hills
(6) Washougal,(3) White River
(5) Burlington-Edison, (4) Lynden
(15) Port Angeles, (10) East Valley (Spokane)
1A
(8) Mount Baker, (1) Cashmere
(7) La Center, (2) Lyden Christian
(5) Montesano, (4) Okanogan
(16) Elma, (9) Zillah
(15) Seattle Christian, (10) Columbia (Burbank)
(14) La Salle, (11) Medical Lake
(13) Meridian, (12) Seattle Academy
2B
(8) Colfax, (1) Dayton
(7) Davenport, (2) Wahkiakum
(5) Ilwaco, (4) Raymond
(16) Friday Harbor, (9) Mabton
(15) Napavine, (10) Adna
(14) Walla Walla Valley Academy, (11) La Conner
1B
(7) Evergreen Lutheran, (2) Oakesdale
(16) Taholah, (9) Sunnyside Christian
(15) Naselle, (10) Neah Bay
(14) Yakima Nation Tribal School, (11) Entiat
(13) Clallam Bay, (12) Tulalip Heritage
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs