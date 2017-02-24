KING
Girls Hoops: regional round scores from around the state

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:44 AM. PST February 24, 2017

Check here for updated regional scores throughout the weekend. 

 

1-8 match ups are both guaranteed a place in the state tournament, while 9-16 match ups are loser-out games. 

 

The winner from 1-8 receives a first-round bye at the state tournament.

The winner of 9-16 will play the loser from 1-8 in the first round.

 

The complete brackets with locations/times and all other tournament information can be found on the WIAA Tournament Central Page.

 

 

 

Friday, February 24th

 

4A

(16) Curtis, (9) Eastlake

(13) Kamiak, (12) Auburn Riverside

 

 

3A

(8) Mercer Island, (1) Bishop Blanchet 

(6) Snohomish, (3) Lincoln

 

(13) Prairie, (12) Seattle Prep

 

 

2A

(7) Wapato, (2) W.F. West

 

(16) Franklin Pierce, (9) Prosser

(14) East Valley (Yakima), (11) North Kitsap

(13) Olympic, (12) Renton

 

 

1A

(6) Bellevue Christian, (3) Granger

 

 

2B

(6) Saint George’s, (3) Kalama

 

(13) White Swan, (12) Brewster

 

 

1B

(8) Selkirk, (1) Colton

(6) Almira Coulee Hartline, (3) Republic

(5) Tacoma Baptist, (4) Cedar Park Christian

 

 

Saturday, February 25th

 

4A

(8) Camas, (1) Kentlake 

(7) Kentridge, (2) Moses Lake

(6) Bellarmine, (3) Glacier Peak

(5) Central Valley, (4) Sunnyside

 

(15) Rogers, (10) Todd Beamer

(14) Chiawana, (11) Woodinville

 

 

3A

(7) Kamiakin, (2) Gig Harbor 

(5) Stanwood, (4) Bellevue

 

(16) Wilson, (9) Bethel

(15) Mt. Spokane, (10) Lynnwood

(14) Edmonds-Woodway, (11) West Seattle 

 

 

2A

(8) Archbishop Murphy, (1) Black Hills

(6) Washougal,(3) White River

(5) Burlington-Edison, (4) Lynden

 

(15) Port Angeles, (10) East Valley (Spokane)

 

 

1A

(8) Mount Baker, (1) Cashmere

(7) La Center, (2) Lyden Christian

(5) Montesano, (4) Okanogan

 

(16) Elma, (9) Zillah

(15) Seattle Christian, (10) Columbia (Burbank)

(14) La Salle, (11) Medical Lake

(13) Meridian, (12) Seattle Academy

 

 

2B

(8) Colfax, (1) Dayton

(7) Davenport, (2) Wahkiakum

(5) Ilwaco, (4) Raymond

 

(16) Friday Harbor, (9) Mabton

(15) Napavine, (10) Adna

(14) Walla Walla Valley Academy, (11) La Conner

 

 

1B

(7) Evergreen Lutheran, (2) Oakesdale

 

(16) Taholah, (9) Sunnyside Christian

(15) Naselle, (10) Neah Bay

(14) Yakima Nation Tribal School, (11) Entiat

(13) Clallam Bay, (12) Tulalip Heritage

 

