Girls Bowling: State Tournament Results

The girl's bowling state championships took place February 2-4 at Narrow's Plaza Bowl (University Place). Here are the winners in both the individual and team competition.

To see the full list of results, check the WIAA state tournament page here.

1A/2A Individuals:

Brooklyn Boudreau, Mark Morris: 1202 Ashlyn Jamrog, Olympic: 1175 Hannah Sutton, Bremerton: 1163 Emily Cybulski, Steilacoom: 1123 Sarrah Ackerman, Klahowya:1089

1A/2A Teams:

Selah, 6599 Mark Morris, 6560 Klahowya, 6434 Columbia River, 6431 Olympic, 6309

3A Individuals:

Kerissa Anderson, Evergreen: 1190 Reagan Lorey, Hudson’s Bay: 1176 Christina Durr, Everett: 1140 TIE: Bailey Peters, Fort Vancouver: 1115, and Shannon Bliquez, Evergreen: 1089

3A Teams:

Evergreen, 7591 Hudson’s Bay, 7294 Wilson, 6884 Bethel, 6789 Central Kitsap, 6566

4A Individuals:

Sarah Stolle, South Kitsap: 1253 Cheyanne Greening, Eastmont: 1251 Whitney Lee, Thomas Jefferson: 1158 TIE: Sarah Harris, Hanford: 1135, and Kristina Harris, Rogers: 1132

4A Teams:

Eastmont, 7824 Hanford, 7508 Thomas Jefferson, 7264 South Kitsap, 7000 Eisenhower, 6895

