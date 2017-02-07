Girls Bowling: State Tournament Results

The girl's bowling state championships took place February 2-4 at Narrow's Plaza Bowl (University Place). Here are the winners in both the individual and team competition.
To see the full list of results, check the WIAA state tournament page here.
1A/2A Individuals:
- Brooklyn Boudreau, Mark Morris: 1202
- Ashlyn Jamrog, Olympic: 1175
- Hannah Sutton, Bremerton: 1163
- Emily Cybulski, Steilacoom: 1123
- Sarrah Ackerman, Klahowya:1089
1A/2A Teams:
- Selah, 6599
- Mark Morris, 6560
- Klahowya, 6434
- Columbia River, 6431
- Olympic, 6309
3A Individuals:
- Kerissa Anderson, Evergreen: 1190
- Reagan Lorey, Hudson’s Bay: 1176
- Christina Durr, Everett: 1140
- TIE: Bailey Peters, Fort Vancouver: 1115, and Shannon Bliquez, Evergreen: 1089
3A Teams:
- Evergreen, 7591
- Hudson’s Bay, 7294
- Wilson, 6884
- Bethel, 6789
- Central Kitsap, 6566
4A Individuals:
- Sarah Stolle, South Kitsap: 1253
- Cheyanne Greening, Eastmont: 1251
- Whitney Lee, Thomas Jefferson: 1158
- TIE: Sarah Harris, Hanford: 1135, and Kristina Harris, Rogers: 1132
4A Teams:
- Eastmont, 7824
- Hanford, 7508
- Thomas Jefferson, 7264
- South Kitsap, 7000
- Eisenhower, 6895
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs