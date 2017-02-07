KING
Girls Bowling: State Tournament Results

Brittney Lott , KING 12:28 PM. PST February 07, 2017

The girl's bowling state championships took place February 2-4 at Narrow's Plaza Bowl (University Place). Here are the winners in both the individual and team competition.

 

To see the full list of results, check the WIAA state tournament page here.

 1A/2A Individuals:

  1. Brooklyn Boudreau, Mark Morris: 1202
  2. Ashlyn Jamrog, Olympic: 1175
  3. Hannah Sutton, Bremerton: 1163
  4. Emily Cybulski, Steilacoom: 1123
  5. Sarrah Ackerman, Klahowya:1089

1A/2A Teams:

  1. Selah, 6599
  2. Mark Morris, 6560
  3. Klahowya, 6434
  4. Columbia River, 6431
  5. Olympic, 6309

3A Individuals:

  1. Kerissa Anderson, Evergreen: 1190
  2. Reagan Lorey, Hudson’s Bay: 1176
  3. Christina Durr, Everett: 1140
  4. TIE: Bailey Peters, Fort Vancouver: 1115, and Shannon Bliquez, Evergreen: 1089

3A Teams:

  1. Evergreen, 7591
  2. Hudson’s Bay, 7294
  3. Wilson, 6884
  4. Bethel, 6789
  5. Central Kitsap, 6566

4A Individuals:

  1. Sarah Stolle, South Kitsap: 1253
  2. Cheyanne Greening, Eastmont: 1251
  3. Whitney Lee, Thomas Jefferson: 1158
  4. TIE: Sarah Harris, Hanford: 1135, and Kristina Harris, Rogers: 1132

4A Teams:

  1. Eastmont, 7824
  2. Hanford, 7508
  3. Thomas Jefferson, 7264
  4. South Kitsap, 7000
  5. Eisenhower, 6895

