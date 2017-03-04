Dykstra leads Sunnyside Christian past Lummi Nation 47-40 for 1B title

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Lucas Dykstra Scored 13 points as Sunnyside Christian beat Lummi Nation 47-40 on Saturday to win the Class 1B boys state championship.



Cade Bosma added 12 points for Sunnyside Christian (26-3), who pulled away in the fourth quarter. Lane Marsh added 10 points, including the basket that broke a 33-all tie early in the fourth quarter.



Trazil Lane scored 15 points to lead Lummi Nation (23-5), but was the only player in double figures.

Copyright 2017 KING