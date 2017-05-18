Centralia High basketball coach Ron Brown retires after 56 years

Ron Brown landed at Centralia High School in 1959. In 1961, he took over the reins of the boys basketball team. 56 years later, Brown is retiring at the age of 82. He had taken a leave of absence midway through this past season.

Brown ends his career with 722 wins, third all-time in Washington State, and collected two state championships.

In 2006, he was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

In 2012, Chris Egan featured Coach Brown in a Prep Zone segment. We'd like to share that with you again.

