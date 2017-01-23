Cedar Park Christian hires Butch Goncharoff as new football coach

BOTHELL - Former Bellevue coach Butch Goncharoff is back on the sidelines as the new head football coach at Class 1A Cedar Park Christian. The school made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Goncharoff led Bellevue to 11 state titles in 16 seasons including an overall record of 193-14. He sat out last season after being removed from his job. An investigation commissioned by the WIAA concluded Bellevue coaches broke recruiting rules, boosters paid large amounts to coaches, and some players were sent to a private school where their grades were artificially boosted so they could remain eligible.

After the release of that report on April 26th of 2016, the Bellevue School District launched its own investigation. District investigators cleared Goncharoff of most of the findings reached by the WIAA.

But Jeffrey J. Thomas, the top human resources officer for the district, did find that Goncharoff accepted payments from boosters beyond what district policy allows.

In a statement on the school's Facebook page, the school said, "[Goncharoff] is excited to become a part of a Christian school and looks forward to not only coaching football but, more importantly, helping build young men of character and integrity."

Goncharoff added, "I have thought about coaching at a Christian School for several years. This is where I want to be. This is where I'm supposed to be. I'm excited to get started."

(© 2017 KING)