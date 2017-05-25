Brandon Roy named Garfield head boys basketball coach

Guard Brandon Roy of the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 30, 2009 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Custom)

Former Washington and NBA star Brandon Roy was named Garfield’s new head boys basketball coach Thursday.

Roy made his debut coaching at the high school level last year when he led Nathan Hale to a perfect season and the Class 3A championship.

It's official!! Brandon Roy is the new Garfield basketball head coach. #legacy — Garfield High Sports (@garfield_sports) May 25, 2017

The former Portland Trailblazer will replace Ed Haskins, who took a job as an assistant basketball coach at Washington State. Haskins spent the last nine years as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

A Garfield alum, Roy led the Bulldogs to a fourth place state tournament finish his senior year. After playing at UW, Roy was a first round 2006 NBA draft pick. Roy was forced into retirement in 2011 after his bad knees kept him off the court.

Related: Garfield retires Brandon Roy's jersey

Garfield, a perennial powerhouse, went 23-6 last season. The fell to Nathan Hale in the 3A state championship game.

© 2017 KING-TV