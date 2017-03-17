KING
Boys Swimming: Metro League All League Teams 2016-2017

Brittney Lott , KING 3:00 PM. PDT March 17, 2017

Below are the 2016-2017 All League selections for Metro League Boys Swimming. 

 

Metro League Boys Swimming All League Teams by KING 5 News on Scribd

