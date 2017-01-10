Here are the boys basketball scores from Monday, January 10th.
NWC :
Burlington-Ed 50, Lynden Christian 73
Mount Baker 64, Lakewood 50
Blaine 61, Ferndale 69
Kingco:
Bellevue 59, Redmond 35
Sammamish 35, Lake Washington 69
Metro:
Eastside Catholic vs Rainier Beach *awaiting score*
SPSL 4A
Rogers 44, Emerald Ridge 56
PCL 3A:
Spanaway Lake 63, Wilson 69
Lakes vs Bethel *awaiting score*
SSC 3A:
Yelm 49, Timberline 70
SPSL 2A:
Foss 96, Franklin Pierce 24
Evergreen 61, Foster 31
White River 62, Lindbergh 73
Washington 47, Fife 72
Highline 68, Eatonville 55
Tyee 61, Orting 53
Clover Park 68, Renton 75
River Ridge 48, Steilacoom 66
Nisqually 2A:
Bellevue Christian 40, Seattle Academy 57
