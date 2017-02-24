KING
Boys Hoops: regional round scores from around the state

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:39 AM. PST February 24, 2017

Check here for updated regional scores throughout the weekend. 

 

1-8 match ups are both guaranteed a place in the state tournament, while 9-16 match ups are loser-out games. 

 

The winner from 1-8 receives a first-round bye at the state tournament.

The winner of 9-16 will play the loser from 1-8 in the first round.

 

 

The complete brackets with locations/times and all other tournament information can be found on the WIAA tournament central page

 

 

 

Friday, February 24th

 

4A

(7) Glacier Peak, (2) Gonzaga Prep

(15) Kentridge, (10) Kennedy Catholic

(14) Moses Lake, (11) Richland

 

 

3A

(16) Bellevue, (9) Squalicum

(14) Spanaway Lake, (11) Seattle Prep 

 

 

1A

(14) La Salle, (11) Granger

(13) Cascade Christian, (12) Seattle Christian

 

 

2B

(5) Northwest Christian (Colbert), (4) Brewster

 

 

1B

(5) Yakima Tribal, (4) Lummi Nation

 

(16) Nasalle, (9) Taholah

(15) Odessa-Harrington, (10) Cedar Park Christian

(13) Colton, (12) Wellpinit

 

 

 

Saturday, February 25th

 

4A

(8) Enumclaw, (1) Union

(6) Curtis, (3) Davis

(5) Kentwood, (4) Federal Way

 

(16) Inglemoor, (9) Bothell

(13) Bellarmine Prep, (12) Kamiak

 

 

3A

(8) Rainier Beach, (1) Nathan Hale

(7) Stanwood, (2) Garfield

(6) Timberline, (3) West Seattle

(5) Lincoln, (4) Capital

 

(15) Edmonds-Woodway, (10) Shorecrest

(13) Shadle Park, (12) Wilson 

 

 

2A:

(8) Olympic, (1) Lynden 

(7) Wapato, (2) Anacortes

(6) North Kitsap, (3) Pullman

(5) Mark Morris, (4) Selah

 

(16) Lindbergh, (9) Kingston

(15) Prosser, (10) Centralia

(14) Mountlake Terrace, (11) Clover Park

(13) Foss, (12) Woodland

 

 

1A

(8) Newport, (1) Freeman

(7) Warden, (2) Lynden Christian

(6) La Center, (3) Zillah

(5) The Northwest School, (4) Kings

 

(16) Hoquiam, (9) Medical Lake

(15) Vashon Island, (10) King’s Way Christian

 

 

2B

(8) Toledo, (1) Kittitas

(7) Adna, (2) Life Christian Academy

(6) Seattle Lutheran, (3) Napavine

 

(16) Orcas Island, (9) Chief Leschi

(15) Tonasket, (10) DeSales

(14) Kalama, (11) Saint George’s

(13) White Swam, (12) Liberty (Spangle)

 

 

1B

(8) Almira-Coulee-Hartline, (1) Neah Bay

(7) Chief Kitsap Academy, (2) Sunnyside Christian

(6) Pomeroy, (3) Muckleshoot Tribal School

 

(14) Tacoma Baptist, (11) Entiat

 

Copyright 2017 KING


