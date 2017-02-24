Boys Hoops: regional round scores from around the state

Check here for updated regional scores throughout the weekend.

1-8 match ups are both guaranteed a place in the state tournament, while 9-16 match ups are loser-out games.

The winner from 1-8 receives a first-round bye at the state tournament.

The winner of 9-16 will play the loser from 1-8 in the first round.

The complete brackets with locations/times and all other tournament information can be found on the WIAA tournament central page.

Friday, February 24th

4A

(7) Glacier Peak, (2) Gonzaga Prep

(15) Kentridge, (10) Kennedy Catholic

(14) Moses Lake, (11) Richland

3A

(16) Bellevue, (9) Squalicum

(14) Spanaway Lake, (11) Seattle Prep

1A

(14) La Salle, (11) Granger

(13) Cascade Christian, (12) Seattle Christian

2B

(5) Northwest Christian (Colbert), (4) Brewster

1B

(5) Yakima Tribal, (4) Lummi Nation

(16) Nasalle, (9) Taholah

(15) Odessa-Harrington, (10) Cedar Park Christian

(13) Colton, (12) Wellpinit

Saturday, February 25th

4A

(8) Enumclaw, (1) Union

(6) Curtis, (3) Davis

(5) Kentwood, (4) Federal Way

(16) Inglemoor, (9) Bothell

(13) Bellarmine Prep, (12) Kamiak

3A

(8) Rainier Beach, (1) Nathan Hale

(7) Stanwood, (2) Garfield

(6) Timberline, (3) West Seattle

(5) Lincoln, (4) Capital

(15) Edmonds-Woodway, (10) Shorecrest

(13) Shadle Park, (12) Wilson

2A:

(8) Olympic, (1) Lynden

(7) Wapato, (2) Anacortes

(6) North Kitsap, (3) Pullman

(5) Mark Morris, (4) Selah

(16) Lindbergh, (9) Kingston

(15) Prosser, (10) Centralia

(14) Mountlake Terrace, (11) Clover Park

(13) Foss, (12) Woodland

1A

(8) Newport, (1) Freeman

(7) Warden, (2) Lynden Christian

(6) La Center, (3) Zillah

(5) The Northwest School, (4) Kings

(16) Hoquiam, (9) Medical Lake

(15) Vashon Island, (10) King’s Way Christian

2B

(8) Toledo, (1) Kittitas

(7) Adna, (2) Life Christian Academy

(6) Seattle Lutheran, (3) Napavine

(16) Orcas Island, (9) Chief Leschi

(15) Tonasket, (10) DeSales

(14) Kalama, (11) Saint George’s

(13) White Swam, (12) Liberty (Spangle)

1B

(8) Almira-Coulee-Hartline, (1) Neah Bay

(7) Chief Kitsap Academy, (2) Sunnyside Christian

(6) Pomeroy, (3) Muckleshoot Tribal School

(14) Tacoma Baptist, (11) Entiat

Copyright 2017 KING