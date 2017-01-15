Blitz Top Performer of the week

Blitz performers are back!
Below are the Blitz Performers of the Week. Blitz chooses the performers of the week by determining five athletes that made a significant contribution to their teams’ success that week. Athletes can always be nominated to be a top performer by emailing player stats to HSsports@king5.com.
Be sure to vote for the top performer below, the winner will get a feature from KING 5 sports!
Voting is unlimited, however the poll can only count 25 votes at a time. If you receive an error message, wait five minutes, and it should let you continue voting. The poll closes Tuesday, January 17th at 4 p.m.
Are you out at the games each week? Share your high school sports photos and videos with us on social media using #K5blitz!
Davien Harris Williams, Clover Park, Boys’ basketball — Williams had over half of Clover Park’s points in the 75-67 win over Eatonville. Ending the night with 40 points, Williams scored 30 of his 40 points when he hit ten 3-pointers in the game.
Anna Luce, Mercer Island, Girls’ basketball —Luce was a key factor in Mercer Island’s 58-46 win over Bellevue, securing their 1st place spot in KingCo 3A/2A. Luce ended the game with 27 points and 16 rebounds.
Jalen Green, Lindbergh, Boys’ basketball — Green had 19 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks in Lindbergh’s 65-44 win over Fife. This is the third in a string of impressive performances from Green, scoring 26, 18 and 19 respectively in the last 3 games.
Raequan Battle, Marysville Pilchuck, Boys’ basketball — Battle helped his team top Shorewood in a close game, 62-60, by scoring 26 points. This adds to his astounding sophomore season, in which he has averaged 26 points per game so far.
Nicole Porter, Franklin Pierce, Girls’ basketball — Porter scored an incredible 39 points in the 73-56 win over Lindbergh. The victory put Franklin Pierce into second place in the SPSL 2A standings, two games ahead of Lindbergh.
