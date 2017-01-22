Blitz Performers of the Week: January 16-20

Below are the Blitz Performers of the Week. Blitz chooses the performers of the week by determining five athletes that made a significant contribution to their teams’ success that week. Athletes can always be nominated to be a top performer by emailing player stats to HSsports@king5.com.

Remi Rosencrans, Bainbridge Gymnastics. Rosencrans had a dominating performance in Friday’s meet. Bainbridge took first place, and Rosencrans took first place in bars, floor, and all-around, while also taking second place in beam.

Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale Boys Basketball. Porter posted a double-double in Nathan Hale’s 68-40 win over Lakeside. He ended the game with 33 points and 10 rebounds and 75 percent shooting.

JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge Girls Basketball. Miller scored 14 points for the Chargers and helped her team to a 50-33 win in their rematch with Kentlake. This win evens the score between Kentridge and Kentlake, now both with only one loss in league play with only 2 games left.

Seth Kasteler, Peninsula Boys Basketball. Kasteler was unstoppable in Peninsula’s 50-41 win over Yelm. He provided half of the Seahawks offense, ending the game with 25 points.

Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep Girls Basketball. Smith put on a show in the Lion’s 41-24 win over Puyallup. Matching the Viking’s team points, Smith ended the game with 24 points.

