Big Game: Shorewood vs. Shorecrest

When it comes to rivalry games, it's tough to top Shorewood vs Shorecrest. KING 5's Big Game on Friday night will be extra special as both teams come with winning records and push for the playoffs.

Shoreline Schools Athletic Director Don Dalziel says this is the biggest event of the season.

The game, which is called the Rotary Cup, will draw standing room only crowds as the crosstown rivals face off for bragging rights and a trophy.

Shorewood comes into the game with a 3-2 record, while Shorecrest is 3-1.

The teams have been playing each other since 1977. This will be their 39th meeting. They did not play each other in 1989 and 1994.

