All League Girls Basketball: SPSL 4A

Girls Basketball All League Teams: 4A SPSL
Most valuable player: Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep, jr.
Defensive player of the year: Madeline Garcia, Bellarmine Prep, jr.
Coach of the year: Kevin Meines, Bellarmine Prep
Band of the year: Sumner
Sportsmanship award: Sumner
Official of the year: Frank Manowski
First Team
Jessi Westering, Rogers, sr.
Raigan Barrett, Rogers, fr.
Amelia Ack, Olympia, sr.
Reyelle Frazier, Bellarmine Prep, so.
Kaelin Williams-Kennedy, Curtis, sr.
Second Team
Jalaiya Frederick, Curtis, jr.
Jill Harris, Emerald Ridge, so.
Tristen Coltom, Rogers, sr.
Sophie Dewitt, Puyallup, sr.
Savannah Fickle, Emerald Ridge, fr.
Jenny Hagel, Bellarmine Prep, jr.
Honorable Mention
Joy Mahnken, Sumner, sr.
Mikayla Schwing, Emerald Ridge, sr.
Sophie Wicker, Rogers, jr.
Ellie Hamel, Rogers, jr.
Hailey Marsh, Curtis, sr.
Mary Joyce, Bellarmine Prep, sr.
Jiselle Woodson, South Kitsap, so.
Averie Stock, Olympia, jr.
Madeline Garcia, Bellarmine Prep, jr.
Kayrena Taylor, Curtis, fr.
Kennedy Cutter, Sumner, jr.
Miranda Neal, Olympia, jr.
Ciara Gatpatan, Bellarmine Prep, so.
Madison Salisbury, Puyallup, sr.
