KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

All League Girls Basketball: SPSL 4A

Brittney Lott , KING 12:01 PM. PST February 24, 2017

Girls Basketball All League Teams: 4A SPSL 

Most valuable player: Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep, jr.

Defensive player of the year: Madeline Garcia, Bellarmine Prep, jr.

Coach of the year: Kevin Meines, Bellarmine Prep

Band of the year: Sumner

Sportsmanship award: Sumner

Official of the year: Frank Manowski

 

First Team

Jessi Westering, Rogers, sr.

Raigan Barrett, Rogers, fr.

Amelia Ack, Olympia, sr.

Reyelle Frazier, Bellarmine Prep, so.

Kaelin Williams-Kennedy, Curtis, sr.

 

Second Team

Jalaiya Frederick, Curtis, jr.

Jill Harris, Emerald Ridge, so.

Tristen Coltom, Rogers, sr.

Sophie Dewitt, Puyallup, sr.

Savannah Fickle, Emerald Ridge, fr.

Jenny Hagel, Bellarmine Prep, jr.

 

Honorable Mention

Joy Mahnken, Sumner, sr.

Mikayla Schwing, Emerald Ridge, sr.

Sophie Wicker, Rogers, jr.

Ellie Hamel, Rogers, jr.

Hailey Marsh, Curtis, sr.

Mary Joyce, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

Jiselle Woodson, South Kitsap, so.

Averie Stock, Olympia, jr.

Madeline Garcia, Bellarmine Prep, jr.

Kayrena Taylor, Curtis, fr.

Kennedy Cutter, Sumner, jr.

Miranda Neal, Olympia, jr.

Ciara Gatpatan, Bellarmine Prep, so.

 

Madison Salisbury, Puyallup, sr.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories