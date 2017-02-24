All League Boys Basketball: SPSL 4A

Boys Basketball All League Teams: 4A SPSL
Most valuable player: John Moore, Curtis, sr.
Defensive player of the year: Sindou Diallo, Curtis, sr.
Coach of the year: Tim Kelly, Curtis
Band of the year: Sumner
First Team
Joey Bodoia, Bellarmine Prep, sr.
Sindou Diallo, Curtis, sr.
Jason Cassens, Emerald Ridge, sr.
Landen Neff, Puyallup, jr.
Daniel Gregory, Emerald Ridge, sr.
Second Team
Christian Moore, Bellarmine Prep, sr.
Hunter Sipe, Olympia, sr.
Casson Rouse, Olympia, jr.
James Buckley, South Kitsap, sr.
Seth Carnahan, Sumner, sr.
Honorable Mention
Nathan Ward, Curtis, sr.
Brennan Winter, Puyallup, sr.
Chase McGuire, Emerald Ridge, sr.
Charles Elzie, Bellarmine Prep, so.
James Baker, Rogers, jr.
