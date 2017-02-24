KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

All League Boys Basketball: SPSL 4A

Brittney Lott , KING 11:57 AM. PST February 24, 2017

Boys Basketball All League Teams: 4A SPSL 

Most valuable player: John Moore, Curtis, sr.

Defensive player of the year: Sindou Diallo, Curtis, sr.

Coach of the year: Tim Kelly, Curtis

 

Band of the year: Sumner

 

First Team

Joey Bodoia, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

Sindou Diallo, Curtis, sr.

Jason Cassens, Emerald Ridge, sr.

Landen Neff, Puyallup, jr.

Daniel Gregory, Emerald Ridge, sr.

 

Second Team 

Christian Moore, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

Hunter Sipe, Olympia, sr.

Casson Rouse, Olympia, jr.

James Buckley, South Kitsap, sr.

Seth Carnahan, Sumner, sr.

 

Honorable Mention

Nathan Ward, Curtis, sr.

Brennan Winter, Puyallup, sr.

Chase McGuire, Emerald Ridge, sr.

Charles Elzie, Bellarmine Prep, so.

 

James Baker, Rogers, jr.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories