Abbott scores 17, leads Davenport to 2B girls state title

Associated Press , KING 10:58 PM. PST March 04, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Sydney Abbott scored 17 points to lead Davenport to a 56-37 victory over Kalama in the 2B girls state championship on Saturday night at the Spokane Veteran's Memorial Arena.

Gale Lilje added 15 points for Davenport (22-5). Parker Esary scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds for Kalama (24-3).

The Gorillas had a five-point halftime advantage and outscored Kalama 12-5 in the third quarter for a commanding lead 36-24 lead. Davenport shot 43 percent from the field while Kalama finished 27 percent from the field.

Davenport entered as the No. 7 seed and won three of its four tournament games by double digits.

