Abbott scores 17, leads Davenport to 2B girls state title

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Sydney Abbott scored 17 points to lead Davenport to a 56-37 victory over Kalama in the 2B girls state championship on Saturday night at the Spokane Veteran's Memorial Arena.
Gale Lilje added 15 points for Davenport (22-5). Parker Esary scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds for Kalama (24-3).
The Gorillas had a five-point halftime advantage and outscored Kalama 12-5 in the third quarter for a commanding lead 36-24 lead. Davenport shot 43 percent from the field while Kalama finished 27 percent from the field.
Davenport entered as the No. 7 seed and won three of its four tournament games by double digits.
2B Girls Basketball State Champion: Davenport HS #HardwoodClassic pic.twitter.com/cYfYlbRAB3— WIAA (@wiaawa) March 5, 2017
