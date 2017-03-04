Abbott scores 17, leads Davenport to 2B girls state title

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Sydney Abbott scored 17 points to lead Davenport to a 56-37 victory over Kalama in the 2B girls state championship on Saturday night at the Spokane Veteran's Memorial Arena.



Gale Lilje added 15 points for Davenport (22-5). Parker Esary scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds for Kalama (24-3).



The Gorillas had a five-point halftime advantage and outscored Kalama 12-5 in the third quarter for a commanding lead 36-24 lead. Davenport shot 43 percent from the field while Kalama finished 27 percent from the field.



Davenport entered as the No. 7 seed and won three of its four tournament games by double digits.

Copyright 2017 KING