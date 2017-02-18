4A State Swimming: Camas takes state title, Jonathan Cook repeats at 200 IM

%%
Teams
1. Camas
2. Skyline
3. Issaquah
4. Jackson
200 Yard Medley Relay
1. Issaquah — 1:35.42
Kyle Millis, Will Crewe, Christoper Leu, Brandon Leu
2. Skyline — 1:35.55
Jacob Leahy, Jeremy Kim, Ryan Kinnear, Will O’Daffer
3. Camas - 1:36.55
Finn McClone, Eric Wu, Christopher Xia, Tom Utas
200 Yard Freestyle
1. Mark Kim, Camas. 1:40.76
2. Cole Westendorf, Richland. 1:44.31
3. Skyler Younkin, Hanford. 1:45.20
200 Yard IM
1. Jonathan Cook, Jackson. 1:48.36
2. Ethan Dang, Hazen. 1:52.09
3. Eric Wu, Camas. 1:54.29
50 Yard Freestyle
1. Tom Utas, Camas. 21.07
2. Alex Crotteau, Inglemoor. 21.28
3. Sam Abbott, Curtis. 21.32
1 Meter Diving
1. Jason Gleason, South Kitsap. 474.20
2. Andrew Adam, Auburn Riverside. 426.25
3. Connor May, Glacier Peak. 407.85
100 Yard Butterfly
1. Skyler Younkin, Hanford. 50.26
2. Jaden Kim, Camas. 51.17
3. Will Crewe, Issaquah. 51.81
100 Yard Freestyle
1. Jacob Leahy, Skyline. 46.24
2. Sam Abbott, Curtis. 46.57
3. Tom Utas, Camas. 46.74
500 Yard Freestyle
1. Mark Kim, Camas. 4:35.15
2. Cole Westendorf, Richland. 4:42.01
3. Carter Welles, Lake Stevens. 4:43.81
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Camas — 1:26.82
Eric Wu, David Ling, Tom Utas, Mark Kim
2. Curtis — 1:27.08
Sam Abbott, David Ling, Alex Hwang, Abhi Larson
3. Moses Lake — 1:28.37
Ander Molitor, Noah Heaps, Ryan Madrishin, Kyle Jorgensen
100 Yard Backstroke
1. Kyle Millis, Issaquah. 50.25
2. Jacob Leahy, Skyline. 51.02
3. Will Crewe, Issaquah. 52.95
100 Yard Breaststroke
1. Jonathan Cook, Jackson. 53.91
2. Ethan Dang, Hazen. 55.44
3. Alejandro Flores, Lake Stevens. 57.41
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Skyline — 3:11.03
Will O’Daffer, Joseph Spaniac, Rehaan Bhimani, Jacob Leahy
2. Issaquah — 3:11.08
Kyle Millis, Christopher Leu, Will Crewe, Brandon Leu
3. Camas — 3:12.55
Finn McClone, Jaden Kim, Christopher, Xia, Mark Kim
Full results can be found on the WIAA tournament central.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs