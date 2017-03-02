4A State Boys: Kentwood 57, Curtis 55

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Handcuffed child
-
Sound Transit district splits some properties
-
Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging halts
-
Whidbey Animal Abuse
-
Deadly shooting in Parkland; suspect apprehended
-
Wash. DUI related deaths on the rise
-
State's oldest ferry sold, headed to Caribbean
-
Crews remove derelict boat near Kingston
-
Inmates making homes for homeless
-
Housing program tool fees raise concern
More Stories
-
Attorney General Jeff Sessions steps aside from Russia probeMar. 2, 2017, 1:19 p.m.
-
Possibility of more lowland snow this weekendMar. 2, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
-
Bald eagle dies of severe lead poisoningMar. 2, 2017, 3:38 p.m.