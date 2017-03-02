KING
4A Girls State Tourney: Moses Lake 46, Camas 36

Moses Lake beats Camas 46-36 in the 4A State Girls quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome.

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:34 PM. PST March 02, 2017

Moses Lake beats Camas 46-36 in the 4A State Girls Basketball quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome.

