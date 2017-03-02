Close 4A Girls State Tourney: Moses Lake 46, Camas 36 Moses Lake beats Camas 46-36 in the 4A State Girls quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome. KING 5 Sports , KING 11:34 PM. PST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Moses Lake beats Camas 46-36 in the 4A State Girls Basketball quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome. (© 2017 KING) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Handcuffed child Sound Transit district splits some properties Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging halts Whidbey Animal Abuse Deadly shooting in Parkland; suspect apprehended Wash. DUI related deaths on the rise State's oldest ferry sold, headed to Caribbean Crews remove derelict boat near Kingston Inmates making homes for homeless Housing program tool fees raise concern More Stories Washington releases new driver licenses, ID cards Mar. 2, 2017, 9:49 p.m. Changes coming to ST3, but no overhaul Mar. 2, 2017, 5:35 p.m. ‘Keep fighting,' Kitsap family says on surviving sickle cell Mar. 2, 2017, 8:47 p.m.
