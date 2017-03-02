Close 4A Girls State Tourney: Lincoln 53, Stanwood 37 Lincoln beats Stanwood 53-37 in the 4A State Girls Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome. KING 5 Sports , KING 3:51 PM. PST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Lincoln beats Stanwood 53-37 in the 4A State Girls Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome.Here are the state quarterfinals highlights. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Handcuffed child Sound Transit district splits some properties Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging halts Whidbey Animal Abuse State's oldest ferry sold, headed to Caribbean Deadly shooting in Parkland; suspect apprehended Wash. DUI related deaths on the rise Housing program tool fees raise concern Crews remove derelict boat near Kingston Inmates making homes for homeless More Stories Attorney General Jeff Sessions steps aside from Russia probe Mar. 2, 2017, 1:19 p.m. Possibility of more lowland snow this weekend Mar. 2, 2017, 12:37 p.m. Bald eagle dies of severe lead poisoning Mar. 2, 2017, 3:38 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs