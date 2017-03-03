KING
4A Girls State Tourney: Kentridge 54, Bellarmine Prep 41

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:57 PM. PST March 03, 2017

Kentridge beats Bellarmine Prep 54-41 in the 4A Girls State Semifinals at the Tacoma Dome.  The Chargers will face Glacier Peak in Saturday's title game. 

