KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

4A Boys State Tourney: Kentwood 73, Bellarmine Prep 65

Kentwood beats Bellarmine Prep 73-65 in the 4A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:22 PM. PST March 01, 2017

Kentwood beats Bellarmine Prep 73-65 in the 4A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

Here are the highlights.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories