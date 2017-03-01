Close 4A Boys State Tourney: Kentwood 73, Bellarmine Prep 65 Kentwood beats Bellarmine Prep 73-65 in the 4A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome. KING 5 Sports , KING 10:22 PM. PST March 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Kentwood beats Bellarmine Prep 73-65 in the 4A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome.Here are the highlights. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Small tremor events beneath Seattle Kris Kime's legacy after Mardi Gras February snow pics Council votes to divest from Wells Fargo Handcuffed child What took so long to clear the tanker crash? State provides salmon forecast Whidbey Animal Abuse Pot prohibition would create budget hole Closed for eight hours after tanker crash More Stories DUI-related deaths up as WA police scale back enforcement Mar. 1, 2017, 8:34 p.m. Housing program accused of charging misleading fees Mar. 1, 2017, 3:36 p.m. Monroe school's rooms closed over PCB test Mar. 1, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
