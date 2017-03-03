Close 4A Boys State Tourney: Kentwood 56, Gonzaga Prep 53 Kentwood beats Gonzaga Prep 56-53 in the 4A State Boys Basketball semifinals at the Tacoma Dome. KING 5 Sports , KING 9:31 PM. PST March 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Kentwood beats Gonzaga Prep 56-53 in the 4A State Boys Basketball semifinals at the Tacoma Dome.Here are the highlights. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS DOL releases redesigned license Dad builds roller coaster for 3-year-old son Puget Sound EPA funding gutted under Trump budget, reports say Washington releases new driver licenses, ID cards ST3 car tab adjustment in works Bald eagle dies from lead poisoning Possibility of lowland snow expected Handcuffed child Bertha veers off course under Seattle Seattle plans homeless encampment sweep More Stories SDOT pulls First Hill Streetcar after vehicle slides… Mar. 3, 2017, 1:54 p.m. Teachers give Tukwila superintendent 'no confidence' vote Mar. 3, 2017, 6:06 p.m. Puget Sound EPA funding gutted under Trump budget,… Mar. 3, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
